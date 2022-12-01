Demi Moore looked sensational in a holiday throwback as she sat on Santa’s lap while clad in a skimpy tank top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Demi Moore was bringing some holiday fun to the internet as she shared an epic throwback with her fans.

The actress, who just turned 60 on November 11, got the Christmas season started early as she threw it way back to a special shoot she did in 1993 for Vanity Fair magazine.

Looking perky and vibrant in the first of five snaps, Demi could be seen wearing a skimpy, spaghetti-strap tank top with thin shoulder strings that ran all the way down to her mid-back, showing off incredibly smooth skin.

Adorning her lower back with a giant red bow that concealed most of her body, Demi gave an over-the-shoulder glance at the camera, keeping her lips together for a coy, pursed smile.

Demi sat perched on Santa’s lap, facing the red-suited man to show off all of her back as he placed one, white-gloved hand along her spine.

The G.I. Jane actress had her dark locks styled up in an elegant bun, sweeps of bangs grazing her forehead.

“Reminiscing on this cover shoot with [Vanity Fair],” she captioned her post before adding a tag for the year and photographer, Annie Leibovitz.

Demi Moore’s Santa pic gets attention from fans and fellow celebs

The stunning shoot, which also showed Demi tangled in the sheets and going glam in Renaissance-inspired wear, garnered tons of attention from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

“Beautiful in every way ♥️♥️♥️🙌🏻,” exclaimed actress Melanie Griffith, as Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie posted a series of hand-praising emojis.

Followers of the star shared their thoughts on the stunning snaps, with fans writing, “I C O N😍,” “Beautiful then, beautiful now and always! 🙌,” and “Always gunna be a lil hottie 🔥❤️.”

Though Demi may be enjoying a walk down memory lane as the Christmas season fast approaches, fans of the star will well remember that the actress had them dropping their jaws not too long ago with some choice swimwear for her Andie Swim campaign.

Demi Moore poses for Andie Swim

Demi and her three look-alike daughters took up the call last year to lend their famous names and faces to the swimwear brand Andie Swim, all four women looking stunning in different takes off a little black swimsuit.

While her daughters have appeared to drop off a bit from their own involvement with the line, Demi has kept up her end of the bargain multiple times over as she sent the web into a feeding frenzy this summer with her stunning bikini snaps.

In July, the actress rocked fans’ worlds as she posed in a new design for Andie, looking stunning in the two-piece as she sat with one arm propping up her body for a back-lean while her bare legs spread out in front of her.

Her other arm was raised above her head to shield her eyes from the bright sunshine as the star showed off her incredible physique in the firework-burst bikini.

With a slightly ruched style and ruffled hemline along her bikini bottoms, Demi looked as fresh and youthful as she did in her twenties.

Although Demi’s film career has taken a bit of a backseat to her other endeavors, the actress can be seen in the new Nicholas Cage film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which came out earlier in the year.