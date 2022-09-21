Demi Moore gets cheeky in plunging bikinis for ‘summer mindset’

Demi Moore stunned in some final summer bikini shots while reveling in some memories. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/Admedia

Demi Moore has been reveling in the final moments of summer as the first day of fall fast approaches, popping onto her Instagram account to give fans some last glimpses of her stunning bikini physique.

The Ghost and A Few Good Men actress, who will turn 60 in November, shared her second end-of-summer post in two weeks, going all-out as she rocked a series of skin-baring swimsuits.

Kicking things off with a reminiscent snap of herself sporting a plunging one-piece with bursts of firework-like designs on the bodice, Demi could be seen sitting on the deck of a boat, the helm seen slightly in the frame in the foreground.

Next, Demi showed off more of her slender figure as she gripped the mast rope while wearing a little black bikini that gave a full view of her flat abs and toned legs.

In the third snap, Demi turned her back to the camera while presumably clad in the same black bikini as her last snap, getting cheeky as she revealed rail-thin legs while sweeping up her long, black hair into a messy bun atop her head.

In her final snap, the Andie Swim collaborator leaned forward over the wheel of the boat, giving a brilliant smile to the camera as her hair appeared to get windswept away from her face.

The actress wore a halter-style two-piece in the last photo, with just small peeks of her midsection and legs visible.

“Tomorrow may be the first day of Fall, but summer is a mindset ♥️,” she captioned the post.

In what is perhaps an effort to preserve as much of her summer memories as possible on her social media page, Demi recently got the internet fired up with another late summer post.

Demi Moore stuns in bikinis for the end of summer

Two weeks ago, Demi had temps soaring online when she shared some choice pics as she worked hard to enjoy the final warm days of the season.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Demi worked it in two stunning bikinis as she captioned the short series with, “Soaking up the last days of summer ☀️.”

Revealing legs for days and her killer figure once more, Demi first stunned in a knitted two-piece with ruffled bikini bottoms and a halter-style top.

Next, she lay on a floating deck while rocking a skimpy black bikini.

Such skin-baring shots have become fairly common for the actress to share, with Demi even getting summer started with a swimwear pic.

Demi Moore kicks off summer in a stunning one-piece

Even going back to early June, before the official start of summer, Demi ushered in the upcoming first day of summer in a white one-piece as she and her daughters posed for a photo session to celebrate the actress’ investment in Andie Swim.

With all the women looking dazzling in their matching white suits, each gave their own version of the swimwear as they donned slightly different styles.

Demi was wearing a figure-hugging swimsuit with a tiny cut-out and bow decorating the bust area, her lengthy signature locks left down to blow in the ocean breeze.

Her daughter Scout Willis sported a two-piece take on the white attire, while daughters Tallulah and Rumer wore more traditional one-pieces.

All of the looks worn by the clan and the swimwear worn by Demi all summer can be found online at the Andie Swim store.