Demi Moore delights in fluffy bathrobe with a visitor

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Moore is getting the thumbs-up as she delights her Instagram in a fluffy bathrobe and shows off a very cute visitor.

The Ghost actress made sure to highlight pooch Pilaf in her latest share. Posting for her 2.9 million followers on Wednesday, Demi shared a cute smile, a very cozy look, and a tiny four-legged friend who seemed to have found the perfect snuggle spot.

Demi Moore all smiles in bathrobe with dog Pilaf

Going low-key and shot in dark lighting and on-set, the ex to both Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis sent fans a smile while in eyeglasses, also rocking a comfy-looking white bathrobe and absolutely zero makeup.

Looking sensational at 59, Demi showed Pilaf as he sat around her chest and tucked into her bathrobe, writing:

“Pilaf on set – ready for her close up!”

Fans have left over 25,000 likes.

Demi has a big heart for dogs. Earlier in the pandemic, the Indecent Proposal actress let fans know that she was fostering two dogs, writing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“So lucky to have been able to foster these two little cuties from @hollywood_huskies! Found dumped in a trash bin outside Bakersfield :( Although these two have already been adopted, there are still three other similar pups available! Swipe to see them and reach out to @hollywood_huskies or HollywoodHuskies.org if interested! There are so many beautiful pups in need of loving homes ❤️.”

Demi Moore shares thrilling bikini throwback

Doggy posts on celebrity Instagram are always guaranteed to garner likes, but when it comes to Demi, a swimwear post will top that. Earlier this month, the New Mexico native shared a throwback from her 2003 role in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Sizzling in a tight bikini and with surfer girl vibes, Demi shared a clip from the movie, one also seeing her confidently zooming off in a red sports vehicle.

“Full throttle,” she captioned the video.

Elsewhere, Demi is proving you don’t need to be 25 to make it as a swimwear face. The star is heavily invested in swimwear brand Andie Swim – every time the brand shares a photo of Demi in swimwear, it goes viral.

In 2018, Moore invested $2 million in the label as part of a seed round led by two venture capital firms. In 2021, when Demi made headlines for investing, the company was earning over $20 million in revenue.

Promo photos including Demi have also featured daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.