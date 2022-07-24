Demi Lovato stuns in tight weekend bikini by the pool

Demi Lovato smiles from a pool. Pic credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato is looking happy and healthy as they stun the camera in a weekend bikini look.

The singer, 29, has largely been making headlines for complicated corset looks as they usher in a punk rock era via their new HOLY FVCK album, but it was itty-bitty swimwear as they updated their Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Enjoying chill time with friends on a yacht before posing solo by an ocean-view pool, Demi showed off their fit figure in a high-waisted and bandeau bikini, checking boxes for ’90s trends and reminding fans how far they’ve come on their health journey.

Posing all smiles by a pool overlooking blue ocean waters, the former Disney star low-key flaunted their toned legs and waist, also flashing their pearly whites while being shot far out.

Demi went simple with their black and strapless two-piece, also wearing statement shades for a little Hollywood glam. They posed with both arms out and their hands extended into a bit of a “voila!”

No caption or geotag was offered.

Also shared were swimwear selfies with friends, this as Demi enjoys a little downtime amid intense promo for HOLY FVCK and the album’s latest Substance track.

Demi Lovato welcomes punk rock era with new music

Summer 2022 is set to be busy for Lovato, who will kick off their tour on August 13, this amid massive buzz over their soon-to-be-released HOLY FVCK album. The Confident hitmaker has also been opening up on the EP, which focuses heavily on their sobriety and past substance abuse issues.

“I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. And I don’t think that I wanted it,” Demi told Audacy’s Mix 104.1 in Boston last Thursday. “I tried just smoking weed, I tried doing this, I made all of the bargaining choices.”

The brunette added: “And I just realized that none of it works for me. What’s come into my life is acceptance… I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me.”

Demi Lovato reflects on being nearly 30

“That” era of singers is approaching 30 – fellow former Disney star Selena Gomez has just celebrated hers.

Reflecting on exiting their twenties, Demi continued:

“There’s also an element of life, I’m turning 30 — there’s something about entering your thirties that you just become more accepting of where you are in life. And you’re not trying so hard to be anybody anymore, you’re stepping into your identity, and I think that also really helps.”