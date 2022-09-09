Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato is stunning in a sheer top and going all out in leather while on a boat.

The former Disney star big-time upped the rock star vibes on their social media recently, posting as they make headlines for jet-setting the globe and for their new album.

Demi uploaded stunning photos before the weekend.

The Substance hitmaker sizzled in the opening slide, one showing them posing confidently from a boat and clinging to railings. The pop star was also backed by water and a distant island.

Modeling an edgy and punkish black overalls set in leather, Demi showcased their slim waist as they added in heavy metal chain and hoop detailing, also rocking a clingy and sheer black top beneath.

The HOLY FVCK singer wore their hair down and with a layered and mullet-like finish, adding in heavy makeup and dramatic eyeshadow, plus a choker with silver accents.

Further slides showed Demi shot in the same setting and against a stormy sky. The singer marked themselves in Brazil, writing: “One more post from Rio.”

Demi Lovato living it up in Rio

Demi has been in Rio de Janeiro for Rock in Rio. The line up this year has also included Coldplay, Camila Cabello, and CeeLo Green.

Demi, of course, continues to make headlines for shedding their packaged pop image and coming out with a fighter spirit, this as they pull a bit of a Miley Cyrus. The Wrecking Ball singer also has a Disney past and a recently-debuted pink rock image.

Demi Lovato talks management, stilettos, and will

Speaking on Apple Music 1 recently, Demi spoke of their past, stating:

“The team that was around me was dictating my decisions and trying to influence the direction that I was going. I didn’t know who I was, and I had a team that was trying to force me into a direction to be this hyper-feminine pop star. And I was so unhappy doing that.”

Noting being signed to their first label aged 15, Demi added:

“I started to lose myself as well as myself as an artist and honestly, it didn’t reflect what was inside of me. I would get on stage, and I’d be in these leotards and these stiletto shoes that I was miserable in. And I danced. I did choreography and stuff like that, and I just wasn’t happy.”

For more from Demi, follow their Instagram.