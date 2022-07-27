Demi Lovato stuns in tight bikini on a yacht

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato is stunning as they live their best life with some weekend yacht action.

The Substance singer has been busy promoting their latest track and music video, although there was downtime last weekend, and it was a social affair.

Posting for their 137 million Instagram followers and via their stories, Demi celebrated the sunshine while enjoying a water outing as they hung out with friends, posting a massive group shot and peeping their figure in a black bikini.

All smiles from the water vessel, the former Disney star sent out happy vibes while grinning in shades, also peeping hints of the strapless and bandeau bikini they later showed off in a poolside pose.

Demi was with seven friends – the Confident hitmaker posed surrounded by their besties and under blue skies, writing:

“Best trip” and tagging everyone in the photo.

Demi Lovato looks happier than ever in bikini

Quick to follow was a solo shot as the New Mexico native posed confidently by an ocean-view pool. Showing off their fit and curvy frame, the eating disorder survivor sizzled as they posed in their high-waisted swimwear, reminding fans that 2022 is a happy year.

Lovato, who made 2018 headlines for a near-fatal drug overdose, is also fresh from confirming that they “rarely” have thoughts regarding substances, this via a new interview detailing their sobriety.

Demi Lovato properly sober with barely any drug thoughts

Speaking to Audacy’s Mix 104.1 in Boston last Thursday, Demi opened up on where they are on their sobriety journey, saying that that substances are hardly ever on their mind, also adding: “I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. And I don’t think that I wanted it.”

Admitting they’d tried smoking weed and that “none” of it “works for me,” Lovato continued:

“I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me.”

Demi Lovato wonders if drugs may have saved their life

In 2021, the singer had opened up to reveal that she’d used drugs as a “coping mechanism.”

Speaking on the Yeah No, I’m No OK podcast, they revealed:

“In the same way [drug use] almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations,” also deeming their addiction a “destructive coping mechanism” that provided something else to focus on.