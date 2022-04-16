Demi Lovato stuns in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato is turning heads and getting double taps like crazy as their new Instagram photos show them leggier than ever in a thigh-skimming miniskirt. The Sorry, Not Sorry singer is fresh from a gallery of shots posted for their 129 million Instagram followers, and it was a multiple post affair from the queen of power vocals.

Demi went for a bit of a “daddy’s girl” vibe in one post, posing in an asymmetric and skintight white top and dark jacket, then returning with a swipe to flaunt their tan and shapely legs via a miniskirt with a tennis-appropriate length and all the chic in the world.

Demi Lovato stuns with ‘daddy’s girl’ energy

Demi, who came out as non-binary in May 2021, opted for a feminine, but nonetheless androgynous finish as they wore jet black and white, accessorizing the jacket and pleated miniskirt getup via white Converse sneakers.

The makeup queen layered it on thick via bronzer, foundation, and a nude matte lip, also rocking a dark manicure and an even darker eye finish, They posed showing off their healthy, fit, figure – after years of eating disorders and a very public battle with bulimia, Demi now seems to be living their best life.

“You call me they, but I’m still daddy’s girl,” the former Disney star wrote.

Over 300,000 likes were left, with a similar amount left for Lovato’s next post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) Returning for a close-up, the Cool for the Summer siren told fans: “I’M WHAT I AM AND WHAT I AM IS A PIECE IF MEAT, TAKE A BITE JUST TO WATCH ME BLEED.”

Demi Lovato has explained being non-binary

For Demi, being non-binary “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering.”

“I thought that was what I was supposed to be, and now I just realize that it’s so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that’s the type of stuff that happens when you do,” they added. In their initial come-out in May 2021, Lovato had said they’d put a lot of “work” into thinking: “And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.”

Also non-binary are singer Sam Smith, actress Sara Ramirez, and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.