Demi Lovato stuns in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Demi Lovato is showing off her stunning figure and sense of style in a cute miniskirt look.

The former Disney star briefly softened the punk-rock vibes in a fashion display posted to her Instagram stories earlier this week, and it was girly vibes as she went for a pleated getup.

Demi Lovato stuns in new miniskirt selfie

The Sorry Not Sorry singer was all smiles as she snapped a quick indoor selfie, posing on hardwood and rug-covered floors and amid cute cactus decor.

Showing off her toned legs and opting for a schoolgirl-style finish, the pop star modeled a leggy gray miniskirt paired with a white scoop-neck tank.

Offsetting it all was a cropped denim jacket with a slight deconstructed finish – Demi also donned socks and monochrome Converse sneakers with a slight platform. She ensured her signature pixie crop was visible while showing off a glowy and dewy foundation look, plus a chic and discreet red manicure.

Also on show were the podcast host’s famous hand and arm tattoos – but she didn’t say where she was (or what she was doing).

Demi, followed by 133 million on Instagram, is fresh from announcing an upcoming music release. June 10 will bring her Skin of My Teeth single and will channel the rocker edge she’s recently been embracing. Lyrics in the track source heavily from the star’s past troubles, reading: “Demi leaves rehab again/When is this s**t gonna end?”

Lovato famously suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. She has also been vocal about a near-life-long battle with eating disorders, one seeing her bingeing as young as 9.

Demi Lovato ‘in a better place’

Earlier this year, Demi opened up about where she is in life, confirming that she’s doing better than she was back in 2020.

“I’m definitely in a better place than I was two years ago,” she revealed, per ET. “And not that I was in a bad place — but like I said, I’ve just learned a lot about myself. Today, I’m more focused. I’m more clear-headed and excited to be working on new music.”

The singer kicked off the year with a stint in rehab, with sources reporting to ET saying that friends were there to back her. “[Demi] wanted to get back on track and recently swore off being California Sober,” an insider revealed, adding: “Demi’s friends and family were there to support them during their time in rehab.”