Demi Lovato stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Demi Lovato nailed low-key summer fashion as she snapped a selfie earlier today.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer looked cute and summery in a low-cut and black minidress paired with a knotted-up jacket, as she shared a little OOTD for her 135 million Instagram followers.

Demi Lovato stuns with summery selfie

All smiles as she rocked her pixie cut, Demi posted an indoor snap while showing off her toned legs and her knack for pairing clothing items.

The 29-year-old opted for a lightweight and leggy minidress with a lacy neckline, also clutching a matching black bag as she injected in some dark denim via a loose jacket worn knotted around her midriff.

Throwing in silver earrings and wearing a dark manicure, the former Disney star added minimal makeup via tan eyeshadow and defined brows. She posed near a studded and circular tan footrest, although the room wasn’t fancy.

Demi didn’t offer a geotag.

Demi is currently pulling a bit of a Miley Cyrus as she ushers in a punk rocker edge via her new Skin of My Teeth track. The music video for the song brings Demi soaking wet in a sheer look from a bathtub, with plenty of attitude channeled, although the track tackles delicate issues, including mental health.

Lyrics in the song speak of Demi leaving rehab “again,” as the singer has had many rehab stints and made global 2018 headlines for a near-fatal drug overdose.

Demi Lovato A-Okay with discussing rehab past on new track

“It wasn’t difficult at all for me — I’m so used to being open with my fans, and being vulnerable with my music,” Lovato told Billboard.

“What happened was, you know, I did go back to treatment, and when I came out, I saw all of these headlines that were like, “Demi leaves treatment again!” And I’m like, F*k you, I’m going to write a song about that, and I’m putting that headline in the first line. So it just was owning my narrative — owning the fact that this is my story, and I’m going to tell it, and I don’t need anyone else to tell it.”

The New Mexico native added that “in doing so, I think it made an anthem for people who struggle with addiction.”

Alongside her substance abuse battles, Demi has also battled eating disorders. She began binge eating as young as nine. Lovato is now in eating disorder recovery, remaining open about her challenges.