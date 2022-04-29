Demi Lovato stuns in skimpy weekend bikini

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato has been showing their stunning bikini body with major weekend energy. The former Disney star, known to suffer with their body confidence, last weekend ditched the insecurities and embraced positivity, posting a stunning swimwear snap to social media.

Demi was making it Sunday Funday as they posed all smiles in a cute two-piece, with the photo flying the flag for health and Hot Girl Summer 2022.

Demi Lovato shows off weekend energy in bikini

The snap came low-key. It showed the Sorry Not Sorry singer throwing up an arm as they posed by leafy bushes, solo, and in sunshine.

Demi was showcasing their toned shoulders and arms while in a fun-swirled and strapless bikini in multitonal blues and greens.

The summery two-piece also showed off the Fabletics partner’s toned abs, plus their tattoos. Demi sent out a golden tan while wearing discreet foundation and blush, plus a rosy pink lip. Statement shades kept it glam as Lovato also flaunted their nose piercing. “SUNday,” the caption read.

Demi’s post was shared with their 131 million followers.

Demi Lovato poses outdoors in a bikini. Pic credit: @demilovato/Instagram

Demi comes high-profile in terms of opening up on their anxieties. The eating disorder survivor, who has battled bulimia, has been an open book with their recovery, including how keeping a watchful eye on behaviors is a part of not relapsing. “The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed,” they said on their Simply Complicated documentary, adding: “And when I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and I end up bingeing.”

Demi Lovato envies people who don’t have eating disorders

Admitting that body image can still dominate their thoughts, the Confident hitmaker continued: “What I wish I could be eating, what I wish I could be eating next, what I wish I didn’t eat, you know it’s just constant. I get envious towards people who don’t struggle with an eating disorder because I think my life would be so much easier.”

Also known for publicly speaking out about their eating disorder battles are singers Taylor Swift and Paula Abdul, plus actress Hilary Duff and Spice Girl Mel C.

Demi has revealed that they began purging as young as 9 years old. For more, give Demi’s Instagram a follow.