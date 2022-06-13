Demi Lovato stuns in skimpy spandex after ‘hard’ workout

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato is stunning all sweaty and happy after a “hard” gym session. The former Disney star, who has battled eating disorders for decades and is now living their healthiest life, posted a quick story to their Instagram today, going for a flopped out on the floor and happy vibe as they chilled on their yoga mat.

Demi, 29, has been busy promoting new music. They haven’t left their wellness behind, though.

Demi Lovato stuns on yoga mat after tough workout

All smiles and wearing zero makeup, Demi was photographed lying on a wooden floor and cushioned by a dark mat as they closed their eyes and sent out a big smile.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker flashed their toned abs in a dark gray sports bra with black straps, also wearing a tight and black pair of yoga pants.

Showing hints of their white-soled sneakers and flaunting their famous tattoos, Lovato let loose with a healthy glow, writing:

“When the hard *ss workout is done.”

Demi Lovato smiles lying on a yoga mat. Pic credit: @demilovato/Instagram

Demi might join the other A-Listers in regular sweat sessions, but exercise is a challenging area for the star who began a negative binge-eating cycle aged nine and was purging by their early teens.

In 2018, Demi opened up to model Ashley Graham about an exercise addiction that was part and parcel of their eating disorder.

Demi Lovato outlines exercise addiction on podcast

“I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it,” they admitted. Demi confessed that they were exercising up to three times a day, continuing: “There were times I lived at the gym. I’d eat a meal, go work out. And that’s not happiness to me, that’s not freedom.”

As to their recovery process, the Confident hitmaker noted: “I see myself in the mirror and I say … ‘Nope, you’re healthy and I accept you.’ And that’s all I need to do. It’s expressing gratitude in the health and reality in accepting yourself rather than trying to convince yourself of something you don’t believe.”

Demi has also battled substance abuse in a very public way. In 2018, they were hospitalized for a near-fatal drug overdose and has made endless headlines for rehab stints. Instead of shying away from the issue, the mental health warrior goes open and honest for an awareness-raising approach. Also going public with their eating disorder battles have been actress Portia de Rossi, model Amelia Hamlin, and singer Taylor Swift.