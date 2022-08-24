Demi Lovato stuns in skimpy bikini for special kiss

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato is stunning in a skimpy bikini as they kiss their new boyfriend.

The Confident hitmaker has made major headlines for turning 30 in August, but there’s way more going on as they go public with Canadian artist beau Jute$.

The new couple went Instagram official as Demi turned 30, and there was major lovebird action as the two enjoyed a passionate kiss poolside and with Demi stunning in swimwear.

Demi met the Canadian rapper and songwriter at a recording studio while working on Holy Fvck. In a gallery shared to his Instagram, Jute$ gushed over Demi as he went public with them – while it was casual vibes in a laughing opening shot, the ante was quickly upped as the couple enjoyed a kiss.

Here, Demi showed off their fit figure in a black strapless bikini while locking lips with Jute$.

Also shared was car footage, plus a video of Demi showing off their stunning smile.

In a caption, Jute$ wrote: “Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby…”

Demi Lovato looks smitten with Canadian boyfriend

Continuing, he added: “I’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u,” even asking how Demi is “real” while tagging their Instagram handle.

Demi turned 30 on August 20. The star’s beau was partly behind their new Substance track and helped write the hit. The two began dating earlier this year and have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Demi Lovato living their best life

Demi has a lot to celebrate as they enter their thirties.

Survival is likely on the singer’s mind as they continue to win their battles over substance abuse and champion better mental health.

In 2018, Demi made headlines for a near-fatal overdose, after which their multiple stints in rehab continued to be highly publicized. For more from Demi, give their Instagram a follow.