Demi Lovato stuns in plunging leather jacket

Demi Lovato looks stunning with purple eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Demi Lovato looked incredible in a plunging leather jacket for a new photoshoot.

The ex-Disney Channel star posed for the camera rocking their new dark aesthetic.

Their dark hair is cut into a mullet with short bangs, giving Lovato an edgier look.

They went braless and put on an incredible black oversized jacket that they accompanied with a pair of wide-leg marbled leather pants.

Lovato accessorized this look with a black chocker and some leather gloves.

In another picture, we can see them showing off their curves a little more, this time with a red outfit.

Demi Lovato stuns for Spin Magazine

Continuing with the leather theme, the singer wore a tight jacket with matching leggings.

Standing in front of a white background and a spotlight, a thick red belt with silver hoops snatched Lovato‘s waist.

They also wore a simple pair of heeled sandals to complete this look.

Their makeup remained the same throughout the shoot: A dark and dramatic smokey eye look with a nude lip.

The singer shared a couple of the pictures on their Instagram, which now has almost 140 million followers, for the Spin Magazine issue they were part of, mentioning the entire team that made it possible in the caption.

Demi Lovato talks about new music

The 30-year-old has tried many different things, as well as genres, and is constantly reinventing themself.

Earlier in her career, they used to make a lot of pop-punk and alt-rock-inspired music. They later moved on to a more pop and R&B sound that lasted for a long time. But despite these constant changes and many complex challenges in their personal life, like dealing with addiction, they are now back at their roots.

Holy Fvck is the name of their eighth studio album, which was released on August 19, 2022. Lovato told Spin Magazine about this new musical era, stating, “I’ve been a kind of musical chameleon over the past few years. I’ve tried on different things, made music of different genres, but this is the one that clicks for me. This is the one that I love the most. It’s where my future lies.”

This is an album where they allowed themself to talk a lot about the hard times in their life. One song in particular titled 29 talks about their 12-year age gap relationship in a previous relationship, which fans believe is about their ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. Just like 29, Holy Fvck is filled with raw and honest emotions.