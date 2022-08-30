Demi Lovato stuns in fully sheer shirt

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Demi Lovato is stunning in new photos as they enjoy topping the rock charts.

The 30-year-old pop star is currently in Brazil ahead of their music tour, but they’ve been keeping busy on Instagram, too.

On Monday, the former Disney star updated with a fresh gallery of photos, ones channeling their new rocker edge and adding in some snazzy fashion, too.

Posting for their 139 million followers, the Substance hitmaker opened crouched down while in a skintight and leopard-print dress, also wearing a faux fur-piped red coat, plus chunky black platform boots.

Upping the ante with a swipe right, Demi sizzled as they showcased their fit figure in the clingy maxi number, then switching it up to a sheer shirt look. Here, Demi posed showing off their legs in a checkered and tartan blue miniskirt, one paired with a frilly and sheer white shirt showcasing a barely-there and printed bra beneath.

Demi wore their hair all shaggy and down, also rocking fishnet stockings, plus a blue manicure to match their skirt. A close-up was also shared – here, the Confident singer stunned as they showed hints of their curves while showing off their plump pout. A single red rose was the only caption as Demi tagged their photographer and glam team.

Demi’s photos come amid shocking reveals from the star, who alleges that their management once forced them into a bubblegum pop image that didn’t align with their inner values.

Demi Lovato says management was ‘dictating’ their direction

Speaking on Apple Music 1 this month, the singer revealed:

“The team that was around me was dictating my decisions and trying to influence the direction that I was going. I didn’t know who I was, and I had a team that was trying to force me into a direction to be this hyper-feminine pop star. And I was so unhappy doing that.”

Looking back on their career after signing their first record deal at the tender age of 15, Demi added:

“I started to lose myself as well as myself as an artist and honestly, it didn’t reflect what was inside of me.I would get on stage, and I’d be in these leotards and these stiletto shoes that I was miserable in.”

Demi Lovato in the driving seat now

2022 brings Demi and their Holy Fvck album, plus a new punk rock era that’s finally putting them in control.

The EP is their eighth studio album and was released August 19. Themes draw heavily on the star’s 2018 overdose and substance abuse issues, plus their recovery.

Also pivoting away from packaged pop to rock has been fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus.