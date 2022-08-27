Demi Lovato stuns in a cropped hoodie for bathroom selfie￼

Demi Lovato on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Demi Lovato showed off their edgy style and ripped abs in a selfie earlier this week.

The singer wore a ripped red hoodie with a black cropped tank underneath. They paired the top with distressed jean shorts and a matching black bag.

Demi pulled their black hair back to show off their glam makeup and stunning neck tattoo. Their look featured a bold brow and smoky eye along with a glossy lip.

The former Disney star posted the picture from their funky bathroom.

They posed in front of a tiger print ottoman and a pair of colorful robes.

It’s been a busy month for the star as they just released their new album Holy Fvck and celebrated their 30th birthday.

Demi poses in front of the mirror. Pic credit: @demilovato/Instagram

Demi opens up about past relationship

One standout track from the album details Demi Lovato’s experiences dating an older man. The song, 29 hints at Demi’s relationship with Wilmer Valderrama — one which she seems to be lacking back on and realizing that the power balance, due to their huge age gap, was not in their favor.

The pair dated from 2010 to 2016 and met when Demi was just 17 years old, and Valderrama was 29 at the time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The song, which has become an instant hit, has since inspired a TikTok trend of calling out inappropriate relationships.

Lovato’s new man

While promoting their new album, Lovato has opened up about their current relationship. The singer is dating 25-year-old musician Jordan Lutes.

The couple met while working together on Demi’s album and went public with their relationship earlier this month.

The musician, who goes by Jutes, shared his birthday wishes for his girlfriend on Instagram. His caption said, “I’m the luckiest shmuck in the world cuz I get to call you mine.”

Demi appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where they opened up about their history of addiction and challenges growing up.

The star shared that childhood bullying led to struggles with substance abuse from an early age. They shared that they began experimenting with drugs as early as age 12 or 13.

Demi first gained fame after appearing on Barney as a child and went on to become a Disney channel star.

They starred in the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock and the tv show Sonny with a Chance. The star now believes that this busy schedule is one of the reasons they developed such unhealthy habits.

The Heart Attack singer has long been open about their struggles with both addiction and eating disorders.

Demi has released many songs that document her battles with these demons. Their new album features tracks that describe their experiences with substance abuse and disordered eating.

The star is bound to have a busy fall as she continues to promote their album and spend time with their new man.