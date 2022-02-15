Demi Lovato shows off tanned abs in photo shoutout to Eminem after the Super Bowl halftime show

Demi Lovato has shown off their hot new look featuring an Eminem shirt on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Lovato has really been showing off their edgy fashion choices on social media since their new journey to self-discovery began.

Demi showed off their body in an Eminem shirt at the Super Bowl yesterday

The popular singer/actress took to Instagram to share an outfit with their followers that included accessories, attitude, and most importantly – Eminem.

The post consisted of two photos of their Super Bowl outfit – The first being three of the same photo side by side. It showed Lovato wearing a black hat with a silver buckle, cat-eye sunglasses, and silver jewelry on top.

The non-binary icon then wore silver chain necklaces and a black, cropped tee-shirt that showed off their tanned midsection. The shirt had a photo of Eminem on it, with his name written in bubble letters behind him.

On the bottom, Lovato wore loose-fitting grey denim with many silver loop details.

The second photo in the series showed the outfit in full. In this photo, Demi had one hand on their head and another holding their sunglasses where they exposed the perfect amount of underboob from the cropped tee. This photo also showed the bottom of their pants, pulled together by their black and silver studded shoes.

Lovato accompanied the post with the caption, “Super Bowl Sunday was fire. Happy v day bbs.”

The singer’s Eminem shirt paid homage to the rapper, who performed his hit song Lose Yourself at this year’s Super Bowl. Though he was involved in a controversy regarding his “taking of a knee,” many fans have come out to comment on his outstanding performance and credibility as an artist.

In Lovato’s post, they tagged their photographer Angelo Kritikos, who also posted the photos to his story. He shared the full-body photo of Lovato with the text, “f**king loveee you @ddlovato.”

Fans went crazy over Lovato’s rockstar Super Bowl look

Followers of the artist were happy to show support to Lovato’s edgy football Sunday look. One Instagram user wrote, “YOU’RE KIDDING ME DEMI” followed by four heart-eyed emojis.

Another follower commented to compare Lovato’s look to others in attendance at the Super Bowl, writing, “K THIS LOOK WAS THE BEST.”

Some fans even speculated on a possible music collaboration between Lovato and Eminem. A fan wrote in suspicion, “Do you have a secret?”

Another user chimed in to agree, commenting, “Demetria I want to duet you and Eminem.”

As of now, there have been no announcements on a possible music collab between the two artists – even though Lovato has said they would love to work with Eminem in the future. Back in 2015, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lovato explained that working with the rapper would be a dream collaboration due to the ability to relate to him as a fellow recovering addict.

Whether it’s a music collab or just Lovato supporting a fellow artist through her sense of style, it is clear that the two stars have more in common than just their successful music careers. Guess the world will just have to wait and see if the two create something together in the future.