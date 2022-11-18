Demi Lovato demonstrated great taste in music and fashion in a recent mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Demi Lovato showed their love for Sublime and their toned physique in a stunning mirror selfie yesterday.

The singer has enjoyed some much-deserved rest after coming off the Holy Fvck tour last week. The tour’s dates were in conjunction with Demi’s eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, and lasted three months, spanning two continents.

The Heart Attack singer has kept their Lovatics in the loop throughout the years on social media, and they continued to do that while on tour.

Now that Demi has returned home, they have been getting together with friends, like Ashley Benson, and spending time with their new boyfriend, Jutes.

They have also shown off their fabulous ensembles and punk-rock aesthetic, as was the case with yesterday’s post.

Demi posted the stylish look on their Instagram Stories for their 143 million followers on the platform.

Demi Lovato poses for an adorable selfie

The singer stood in front of a colorful blue bathroom with gold light fixtures, lush greenery, and avant-garde decorations.

They rocked short hair and a bare face with a sleeveless, rolled-up Sublime shirt that highlighted their toned tummy.

Pic credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi had tattoos on their neck, arms, and shoulders, adding to the edgy vibe of the shot.

Later that night, Demi went to support their friend Ashley Benson.

Demi Lovato supports Ash by Ashley Benson

Demi was one of the well-known names to celebrate Ashley Benson’s new release, Ash by Ashley Benson. Kathy Hilton and Evan Ross were also in attendance, showing support for Ashley’s product.

Ash by Ashley Benson is a brand-new fragrance that promises to “awaken the senses” of the wearer.

To celebrate the new release, Ashley went all out with a beautifully decorated space featuring red roses from the floor to the ceiling.

Ashley’s event for her new perfume was gothic, glamorous, and gorgeous. The dining arrangements were dripping in gold, with a clear gold and red theme permeating throughout the space.

The Pretty Little Liars actress looked terrific, dressed in a braless red dress surrounded by roses. Ashley posted a shot of her and Demi conversing while the singer rocked head-to-toe black.

The fragrance is gender-neutral, possibly giving it a competitive edge on the market.

Ashley explained to InStyle that the first two fragrances, The Eighth and East 12th, were inspired by her favorite cities, Paris and New York.

Ashley explained, “New York and Paris have been some of my favorite memories. Paris is my favorite place ever — I’ve been there so many times for work and for pleasure.”

Fans can purchase Ash by Ashley Benson for $79.