Demi Lovato showcases sex toy in plunging swimsuit

Demi Lovato is sizzling in a dominatrix-style stitched-up swimsuit while promoting some adult merch. The former Disney star made 2021 headlines for launching their own gender-neutral sex toy, with an Instagram share this week seeing them posing with it.

Demi, who is non-binary, posted for their 131 million Instagram followers while shouting out Bellesaco, although the post didn’t stay live long.

Demi Lovato sizzles with adult toy

Photos showed the Sorry Not Sorry singer flaunting their fabulous figure in a plunging black leather one-piece with white criss-cross stitch details. The Stone Cold hitmaker was photographed amid an edgy pink lighting backdrop, throwing one hand up in the air and using the other to hold their Demi Wand.

The snaps also showed Lovato’s new signature and super-short hair, plus a platform and black boots finish as the singer flaunted their legs.

In one image, the mental health warrior held their yellow toy up to their chest, highlighting their cleavage while still being classy.

Fan accounts have saved the post, which Lovato has deleted from their Instagram.

In a caption, the brunette wrote: “My right hands got me singing my praises.” They added: “Link in my bio or head to demivibe.com to win a free @bellesaco demi wand or $30 gift card – last giveaway (some will be autographed)!”

November of last year marked Lovato releasing their $79 wand with Bellesaco, who stated: “We joined forces to launch the Demi Wand, advocating for sexual wellness and pleasure for people of all genders,” adding: “Demi Lovato is the most influential person to ever launch a signature pleasure product, marking a monumental breakthrough in bridging sex tech with the mainstream.” The release came in the wake of Demi’s May 2021 reveal that they are no longer “she” but “they/them.”

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary on Instagram

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” the star told their Instagram followers. “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

Also identifying as non-binary are singer Sam Smith, reality star Courtney Stodden, and pop star Halsey.