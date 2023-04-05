Demi Lovato has been in a creative space these past few years.

Since 2021, the Give Your Heart A Break hitmaker has released two studio albums — Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, and Holy Fvck — and embarked on a world tour.

More recently, she dropped a rock version of her hit Heart Attack last month.

Keeping with the theme of guitars, Demi has shared a series of new pics of herself that saw her posing with the instrument on Instagram.

“Meet my favorite guitar,” she wrote in her caption, adding the black heart emoji.

In the span of 20 hours, Demi’s post racked up more than 550,000 likes and over 5,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 152 million followers.

Demi Lovato rocks a comfy ensemble

In an IG share consisting of four images, the Camp Rock actor stunned in an oversized plain white t-shirt that featured mini rips around the neckline. The item of clothing was short-sleeved and fell above the knee area.

Demi teamed the look with sheer black tights and completed her outfit with black leather lace-up ankle boots.

A fan of body art, the Grammy Award-nominated musician showed off the tattoos inked on her arms and hands while wearing her nails short with a coat of metallic polish.

Demi accessorized herself with a silver chain necklace, rings, and a nose ring while rocking wavy shoulder-length dark locks with a middle part.

For her makeup, she opted for a glossy lip and shimmery gold eyeshadow.

In the first slide, Demi was captured from a high angle while sitting on a black leather couch. Resting a Freidman guitar in her lap, the singer appeared to be playing the instrument.

In the following frame, Demi gazed up at the camera lens with a fierce stare and linked her hands around her right knee.

Within the final snap, she posted an up-close shot that showcased her natural beauty.

In the tags, Demi credited makeup artist Jill Powell, hairstylist Alyx Liu, fashion stylist Maleeka Moss, and photographer Angelo Kritikos.

Demi Lovato’s SKECHERS global campaign

When you’re as popular as Demi, you are able to secure brand endorsements on a global scale.

In 2014, the former Disney Channel star teamed up with SKECHERS to help promote and represent the brand.

“My generation grew up with SKECHERS,” she said.

“And now with all of their cool styles and fun colors I’m excited to help introduce the collection to a new generation by sharing this incredible brand’s campaign with my Lovatics!” Demi continued.

She remained the face of the brand until 2016, which allowed her to appear in numerous television commercials, like the one above.

When discussing SKECHERS (via Footwear News), Demi admitted that she has a whole collection of their sneakers, stating that their comfy fit is very handy for her when she’s traveling through different airports while on tour.