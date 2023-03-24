Demi Lovato teased the new version of her song Heart Attack with a photo dump.

The singer recently released a rock version of her 2013 hit single and got her fans pumped in anticipation before the drop.

In the first photo, Demi looked stylish in a black and white jacket which she paired with dark sunshades for a mirror selfie.

She shared a close-up of her stunning face in the second snap, in which she wore a nose ring.

In the third photo of the Instagram share, Demi wore a Boss white robe with a bandeau crop top and matching maxi skirt and posed with one hand on her hip.

She shared a photo of polaroids in the Boss ensemble in the fourth slide and added a selfie in a black leather jacket and matching miniskirt for an all-black ensemble in the fifth snap.

In the final photo, the singer shared an adorable photo of her two dogs.

She asked her 151 million Instagram followers a question in the caption, writing, “Another day another dump 💚 who’s excited for Heart Attack…?!!!”

In the follow-up post, Demi flexed her vocal range, showing that she re-recorded the iconic single.

“Yes, I re-recorded the vocals. 😏 Heart Attack – Rock Version is out now,” she wrote in the caption.

Demi has been keeping busy outside of music and is set to make her directorial debut with a new documentary.

Demi Lovato investigates child stardom in her directorial debut

Demi is making moves in Hollywood with her directorial debut.

The singer and actor is co-directing a series set to premiere on Hulu currently with the working title Child Star.

The feature-length documentary will address the “highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato,” according to a press release via Variety.

Demi will collaborate with producers who worked with her on the 2021 docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, which is about her personal life and struggles with addiction.

The upcoming Hulu series is set to debut sometime in 2024 and will interview former child stars, which includes Lovato, who got her start in Disney at a young age.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato said in a statement.

She continued, “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies.”

Demi Lovato stuns in a Chiara Boni La Petite Robe dress

Demi was in model form as she stunned in a dress from Chiara Boni.

She shared the photos on Instagram, adding in the caption, “But this dress….”

Demi shared a series of photos in the stylish outfit in the IG photo dump, which she concluded with her stunning catwalk.