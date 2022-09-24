Demi Lovato rocks skintight leather look

Demi Lovato looks stunning in purple eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Demi Lovato looked incredible in a red leather catsuit in a new snap shared via Instagram stories.

The former Disney Channel star appeared to be having some downtime backstage before kicking off the US leg of their 2022 tour.

They have been rocking an edgier look recently, and the star’s outfits certainly complimented that.

Perched on a dressing room chair, they snapped a selfie from the mirror wearing the leather outfit.

The scarlet red catsuit was clinging to Demi’s body, showing a tiny waist and incredible figure.

The long sleeves were made of a red material, which had a leather corset style overlay, made from shiny leather, which had strap detailing and some silver spikes around the shoulder area.

Pic credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

The pants of the outfit were made of the same leather material and were decorated with various bits of silver hardware, including zips, chains, and studs.

They looked red hot in the skintight catsuit, which the singer accessorized with a long silver ring on one hand and some simple hoop earrings.

The singer’s dark mullet was styled with a wave, and their makeup was dramatic and heavy around the eyes, in keeping with the edgy outfit choice.

In the background of the photo, we can see a rack with some black leather items hanging there, complete with edgy silver hardware.

Demi Lovato prepares to wow in Holy Fvck tour

The 30-year-old kicked off the North American leg of their tour in California on Thursday night, playing to thousands of loyal fans.

Holy Fvck is the name of their eighth studio album, which was released on August 19, 2022. Lovato told Spin magazine about this new musical era, stating, “I’ve been a kind of musical chameleon over the past few years. I’ve tried on different things, made music of different genres, but this is the one that clicks for me. This is the one that I love the most. It’s where my future lies.”

The album is filled with raw and honest emotions, clearly loved by fans as it quickly topped the Rock and Alternative music charts.

Sharing an Instagram post with their followers, they raved “Thank you doesn’t cut it. I’m blown away and so BEYOND grateful.. I love you all so much.”

Demi will continue traveling across the United States and Canada for the next month and a half, visiting cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, New York and more.

Fans can expect to hear new songs from the album as well as reimagined rock versions of their hits, including Sorry Not Sorry, Cool for the Summer, and more.

Demi Lovato stuns in tight black leather on a boat

Demi has been showcasing their new edgy look on Instagram of late, recently posting a photoset of them adorned in black leather and silver detailing while posing on a boat.

They showcased their slim waist as they modeled an edgy set of black leather overalls with heavy metal chain and hoop detailing, also rocking a clingy and sheer black top beneath.

The HOLY FVCK singer rocked a dark mullet style haircut with heavy makeup and dramatic eyeshadow, plus a choker with silver accents.

In another photo, Demi is seen posing against a stormy sky.

The singer tagged themselves in Brazil, writing, “One more post from Rio.”