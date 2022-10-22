Demi Lovato is on their knees as they perform during the Holy Fvck tour in Montreal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato gave quite a performance as the singer crossed the border into Canada for a passionate show.

On October 18, Demi performed in New York City for a crowd of adoring fans. Billboard captured the moment, which highlighted Demi’s musical ability.

The latest social media post was from the show before New York when Demi played in Montreal.

The singer entertained a set of adoring fans at L’Olympia on October 16.

The IG for the Holy Fvck tour posted a three-part post featuring Demi doing what Demi does best–performing.

The first photo showed Demi as they belted out a tune with one arm in the air and the other holding the microphone.

Demi Lovato stuns in miniskirt

Demi performed in a pleated miniskirt with semi-sheer tights and platform boots.

The singer paired the skirt with a white button-down shirt and a black blazer with red plaid. Demi attached a sign to the shirt that read, “Eat Me.”

The second shot was similar but featured red lighting, adding a pop of color to the scene.

Finally, Demi got on their knees and bowed their head in what looked like another emotional moment for the singer.

Demi rocked shaggy, short black hair, a signature for the singer.

Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck tour

The singer has been on their Holy Fvck tour for two months. The beginning of the tour coincided with Demi’s eighth studio album release for the album of the same name, Holy Fvck.

Next, Demi has dates in Atlanta, Nashville, and Tampa.

The singer’s tour has nearly reached the finish line– it concludes in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 10.

For Demi, who recently hopped off the California Sober bandwagon, this album was unlike any they had created before.

Demi Lovato ditches California Sobriety

The reason the latest album was different was that they explained they were completely sober when they created the new music.

Demi previously subscribed to the California Sober lifestyle, which some say has more realistic expectations than a life of stone-cold sobriety.

As Demi has explained, sobriety is considered a journey and not a destination. Many people who have made the same journey try to take a one-day-at-a-time approach.

Demi wrote on their Instagram Stories via PEOPLE, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways. Sober sober is the only way to be.”

And, of course, a one-size-fits-all approach rarely works in mental health or domains of healthcare.

Demi said in their documentary, also via PEOPLE, “Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. shouldn’t be forced to get sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself.”