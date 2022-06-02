Demi Lovato is soaking wet and see-through for bath time

Demi Lovato shared a super hot snap to their social media page as they sat in a bathtub with a see-through tank top on to promote their new single coming out soon. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Demi Lovato shared a rare glimpse at their sultry side as they took some time on social media to spread the word about their newest upcoming single.

The singer, songwriter, and actress, who will turn 30 this August, gave fans some exciting news while drenched and lounging in a bathtub.

Wearing a white wife-beater tank top and what looked like white underwear to match, Demi stunned the internet while preparing for their musical turning point.

Demi soaked in the tub with a wet tank on that showed everything

The entertainer, who got their start famously as a Disney star alongside former bestie Selena Gomez, as well as snagging a title role in the early-2000’s film Camp Rock, starring next to the Jonas Brothers trio, has appeared to be keeping quite busy over the last couple of years and is seemingly ready for the next stage.

Demi appeared on Instagram for a promotional post, taking an edgier and more daring turn from their typical posts, which have lately been on the more daring side to begin with.

The singer could be seen lying down in a tub full of crystal clear water, their arms clutching the sides as they kept one smooth leg bent upwards to show off their bare skin.

Wearing nothing but some white underwear and a white tank top, Demi gave followers a full view of everything as the top was visibly soaked and completely see-through with nothing but two slashes of x marks across their bust to cover some of their more sensitive areas.

Demi captioned the two-pic series saying “the reaper knocks at my door” before then dropping the date of June 10th as the day their single Skin of My Teeth comes out.

Demi overcame a near-fatal drug overdose just four years ago

While life seems to be going nowhere but up for the singer nowadays, there was a time not long ago that Demi was in a battle for her life.

In 2018, news outlets sprung to action with reports that the performer had been found unconscious of an apparent drug overdose and was subsequently rushed to the nearest hospital.

Following an extended stay under medical care, Demi was released and made a solid recovery, though they said they did suffer from some serious repercussions such as having a heart attack and three strokes that were brought on by the drugs.

Despite the setbacks, Demi made a triumphant return to their musical roots with some public performances and a new album entitled Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over, which came out just last year.

Also releasing a very revealing and in-depth documentary to go along with the album, detailing Demi’s downward spiral in 2018 that led to their overdose and lengthy hospital stay, Demi saw themselves coming back into the spotlight with a vengeance and a purpose.

With so many achievements under their belt, Demi is likely ready to experience the excitement of venturing into new musical territory with their new song and the album that is sure to follow it.