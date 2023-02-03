Demi Lovato showed support for a close friend and looked fabulous in the process with a captivating share posted on social media.

The singer, who made headlines in 2021 for being nonbinary, recently changed her pronouns to include she/her.

As Demi revealed, her gender was fluid, and she has been feeling more feminine lately.

The former Disney Channel star has been a pioneer in the LGBTQIA community, advocating for others and navigating complicated subjects like gender identity and sexuality.

For her latest social media share, Demi posted a jam-packed carousel of photos from her big night. Her 148 million Instagram followers were among the first to receive the delightful share.

Demi was a vision in a black pantsuit with white designs decorating the ensemble. The Holy Fvck songstress made the look bold and daring, opting not to wear anything under the blazer.

Demi Lovato stuns in support of a friend

Demi started the carousel strong, working her angles and striking a pose. She looked chic in a black blazer with crystals decorating the outfit and causing the ensemble to pop.

Subsequent shots showed Demi on the red carpet, posing for photographers.

The singer’s makeup was flawless, with dewy skin, bright purple eyeshadow, and overlined lips. Demi’s hair was perfectly coiffed, with a stylish updo and a side part.

As Demi revealed in a caption, she was supporting her friend Laura Veltz, who received a highly-coveted Grammy award for Songwriter of the Year.

With Grammy weekend right around the corner, celebrations have ramped up, and Demi has been present.

Demi’s caption read, “Had the best time honoring my incredible friend and collaborator @lauraveltz as she gears up for Grammy weekend w her nomination for songwriter of the year!! I love you Laura!!! You deserve the world!!!! @nmpaorg @billboard.”

Demi Lovato partners with TalkSpace

Demi has been a longtime proponent of mental health access and therapy.

The Heart Attack singer was a natural fit for a partnership with Talkspace.

Talkspace is a mobile app that seeks to make therapy more accessible and affordable to the masses. Mental health has been at the forefront since the coronavirus pandemic forced many into isolation, exacerbating existing issues for many.

However, as Talkspace becomes a prominent participant in the mental health arena, people can collectively heal.

The Barney alum touted the benefits of therapy, revealing they had been integral in her healing process.

Demi said, “Through tools like therapy, I now know how important it is to live your truth and not suppress yourself because you can only carry on like that for so long before it comes spilling out and manifesting, sometimes negatively, in other ways.”

Demi continues to be an advocate for those without a platform.