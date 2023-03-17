Few people exude boss energy quite like Demi Lovato.

The Disney Channel alum was a natural at the Hugo BOSS show this week, where an impressive roster of celebrities convened to celebrate the beloved designer.

The Miami-based Hugo BOSS show started with a bang as Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson thrilled the crowd as the opening model.

After Pamela worked the runway, the audience, including Demi, saw former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and DJ Khaled strike poses for the brand.

As for Demi, she dressed in head-to-toe white for major Miami Vice vibes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi shared a six-part Instagram post documenting her fashion show look with her 151 million followers. The songstress received 383,000 likes and countless comments for her efforts.

Demi Lovato shows her inner boss at Hugo BOSS show in Miami

The carousel began with Demi looking directly at the camera while striking a pose. She rocked a white bandeau with a sheer collared shirt and a high-waisted skirt.

Demi sported a wet hair look with slicked-back tresses and her baby hairs laid on her forehead.

In the second image, Demi posed on a balcony with one hand on her hip, where the blue skies and tropical greenery added to the ambiance of the shot behind her.

Demi’s makeup is always on point, and her latest look was no exception. She had glossy lips, smoky eyes, and defined eyebrows with glowing skin.

A swipe right saw Demi taking things indoors from the comfort of her luxurious accommodations.

Another picture featured Demi turning the hotel hallway into a runway with magnificent results.

In the final photo, Demi sat in her makeup chair with a mirror in her hand.

Demi was sure to tag the team of creatives, including makeup artist Jill Powell, crediting the glam squad for her fierce look. As it turns out, Demi is also just as fierce when she exercises.

Demi Lovato’s MMA workout

Demi has been a longtime lover of MMA as a workout. Although Demi does other forms of exercise, martial arts seem to be her favorite.

The singer told Pop Sugar that she works out six days a week, taking one day for recovery.

She revealed, “Several days I’ll do an hour of cardio, and several days a week I’ll do an hour of strength training.”

Entering the ring and burning calories has allowed Demi to channel her energy in a positive way.

Demi divulged, “Some days during the week I’ll work out for two hours where I’ll do an hour of cardio and an hour of MMA, or I’ll do an hour of strength training and an hour of MMA.”

While working out six days a week may be too much for some, it seems to be perfect for Demi.