Demi Lovato enjoyed a stroll with their boyfriend, Canadian musician Jutes, and was amused by a paparazzi shot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Demi Lovato enjoyed some fresh air in spandex as the beautiful singer got some endorphins while walking with their boyfriend, Jutes.

The singer dressed in head-to-toe black for the outing, with black camouflage pants hugging every curve.

Demi paired the look with a black zippered sweatshirt, gray shoes, and a baseball cap, keeping things casual and comfortable for the walk. They carried their phone and what looked like a black speaker, possibly providing a soundtrack to the walk.

The former Disney star looked incognito with Ray Bans on, but the big smile plastered across their face gave them away.

Demi has earned some R&R after undertaking a multi-city tour for the Holy Fvck album released in August.

The singer toured from August to November, heading down to South America before working their way across the United States and heading to Canada. Jutes, who fans first saw at Demi’s 30th birthday in August, accompanied the singer for some dates on tour.

Demi Lovato goes for autumn walk with boyfriend Jutes

Now that Demi has returned to California, it looks like the two were settling into domestic life as a couple with their latest pictures.

Meanwhile, Jutes wore a red long-sleeve Cornell University sweatshirt, gray slacks, and a beanie. The Canadian musical artist carried a box of water to keep him hydrated.

As paparazzi captured the two on film and a Demi fan account shared the images, Demi appeared amused by one detail in particular. Demi decided to share the source of their amusement with their 143 million Instagram followers via their Instagram Stories.

Resting perfectly atop Jutes’ head was a crisp autumn leaf.

Pic credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi wrote in white text above the image, “The leaf tho.”

When Demi isn’t walking for a workout, you might find the singer in the gym.

Demi Lovato’s MMA-fueled workouts

When it comes to working out, Demi can be hardcore.

The singer told Pop Sugar in 2018 that they work out six days a week, leaving just Sunday as a casual day of rest.

Demi explained that they enjoy a cardio workout, strength training, and MMA fighting on top of that.

Demi said, “Several days I’ll do an hour of cardio, and several days a week I’ll do an hour of strength training.”

Demi continued, “On top of that, some days during the week I’ll work out for two hours where I’ll do an hour of cardio and an hour of MMA, or I’ll do an hour of strength training and an hour of MMA.”

Demi also highlighted the importance of physical fitness in maintaining mental health.