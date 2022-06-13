Demi Lovato in skin-tight naked dress for New York outing

Demi Lovato rocked a trippy weekend dress for a jaunt to New York to promote their newest single. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Demi Lovato was recently getting their fun on while on a trip to The Big Apple, and the singer continues to look better and better.

Rocking the modern-day mullet that fellow former Disney cohort Miley Cyrus also sported at one time, Demi looked sleek, fit, and fashionable for their jaunt to New York City to help promote their newest single, Skin of My Teeth.

Demi took on the naked dress trend for their visit to NY

While being joined by the likes of rapper Iggy Azalea and actress Bella Thorne, who recently called it quits with her fiance Benjamin Mascolo, Demi wowed the crowds, and their Instagram following, wearing a take on the trendy naked dress that so many celebs have been donning in the last few years.

With the trend ranging in style from voluminous sheer gowns that reveal the wearer’s undergarments, to skin-tight dresses that trip up the onlooker into doing a double-take thinking the person has either no clothes on or some showy body paint, the naked dress captures viewers’ attention no matter what.

For their naked dress choice, Demi went with a skin-tight version that hugged the singer’s curves in all the right ways and created an optical illusion with its dashing golden-hued waves and metallic green patterning.

Wearing the Sergio Castaño Peña attire, valued at $375, Demi graced the Tonight Show stage to perform their single Skin of My Teeth, which the singer penned after receiving media scrutiny regarding entering a rehab facility again earlier this year.

Demi recently went wet and wild for a bathtime photo session

While the singer appears to be on the right track these days and enjoying their comeback since nearly dying from a 2018 drug overdose, Demi also looks to be having some fun while working hard.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The singer, who will turn 30 in August, took to their Instagram page again just one week ago to share a sizzling set of pics while announcing the release date of their new song.

Demi was soaking wet and see-through for their photo session, wearing a white tank top with no bra and no pants while sitting sultrily in a full tub of water.

The single and Demi’s other latest songs can be found in their upcoming album Holy Fvck, which is set for release sometime in August.