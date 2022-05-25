Demi Lovato in skimpy spandex flaunts stunning body

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato shows off her healthy-looking and fit figure in a new workout selfie. The Sorry Not Sorry singer, who has battled eating disorders for years, is arguably in the best shape of her life, and that doesn’t just mean physically.

The former Disney star, who has bravely opened up on her journey to health as she heals amid various mental health issues, took to her Instagram stories earlier today, and it was a sporty display.

Demi Lovato stuns with glowing workout selfie

In a quick Wednesday post for her 132 million followers, Demi sent out a cute smile while posing indoors and snapping a selfie.

Flaunting her toned shoulders and summer-ready tan, the podcast host showcased a tight black sports bra, one she paired with dark sweatpants boasting white drawstring ties.

Also rocking her signature pixie cut, Demi highlighted her stomach muscles and her shoulder ones – while she wasn’t makeup-free, the finish was low-key as Demi rocked warming blush and bronzer, plus defined brows.



“@ryrdr4lyfmotvation and I been at it again,” Demi wrote, tagging her trainer as she added three muscle-arm emojis and a “Love you Ronny.”

Demi Lovato in a workout selfie. Pic credit: @demilovato/Instagram

Demi, recently updating her pronouns to include she/her after being they/them since May 2021, has more to thank trainer Ronny Comacho for than your average celeb. The singer made sure to honor Ronny back in 2015 as she opened up on her eating disorder recovery, telling her social media followers:

“For the past 8 months this man has helped me beat my hardest critic: myself.”

Demi Lovato thanks trainer for giving her meals amid eating disorder

“The first day he gave me my meals, that him and his wife cook themselves, he looked me in the eyes and said ‘We are going to kick this eating disorder’s a**!!!’ He was as determined as I was and has been a huge part of my recovery ever since. I’ve never been happier and healthier and I credit so much of that to this man and his beautiful wife. Thank you Ronny & Elise Comacho for staying up so late to cook my meals and getting up so early to help transform my body but most importantly my mind,” she added.

Demi has revealed that she began binge eating aged 9. By the time she was 12, she was purging. In 2018, the star made global headlines for suffering a near-fatal overdose that left her with three strokes and a heart attack. Also open about their eating disorder battles have been singer Taylor Swift and musician Paula Abdul.