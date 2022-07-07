Demi Lovato in plunging spandex bra gets sweaty

Demi Lovato got sweaty for a workout session while wearing a plunging spandex bra and spandex leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/Admedia

Demi Lovato took the time to work up a sweat and shared a stylish outfit choice with fans.

The singer, actor, and former Disney star, who will turn 30 this August and goes by they/them pronouns, took to their Instagram stories section to show off their exercise ensemble as they got in their steps for the day.

Wearing a tight spandex number, the singer looked fresh and toned as they casually posed for a little bathroom selfie while getting their blood moving for the day ahead.

Demi wore a spandex bra with a cleavage-baring neckline for exercise session

Jumping onto their social media for the hot new photo share, the drug-overdose survivor, who nearly died in 2018 from taking too much heroin at a party, was the vision of health as they leaned in close for a fully-frontal view of the sporty attire.

Keeping their face fresh and seemingly makeup-free, Demi pulled their trendy mullet back into a messy ‘do, their wispy bangs playfully dangling around their brown eyes.

Not one to wear just anything, even when working out, the singer let their bust show off as they rocked a spandex bra with a very revealing neckline plunge, their toned abs peeking out just enough under the top as their taught legs could be seen jutting down on their lower half.

Demi opened up about learning to eat healthily

While the singer appears to be in some of the best shape of their life, it hasn’t always been an easy road to get to where they are now.

Demi opened up with In Style about struggling to find a balance after battling eating disorders for much of their teen and adult years.

“I find myself sometimes exercising too much. Sometimes I find myself not exercising enough,” Demi said.

“I think that it’s this gray area. At one point in my recovery, I was exercising two to three times a day. Now when I look back on that, I’m like ‘OK, I wasn’t in my eating disorder completely but I was teetering on the edge.’ It’s a learning process.”

Demi also credited their dietitian at the time, saying that they had helped keep the singer on the path towards learning about clean eating and not depriving themselves or making food feel like a “punishment.”

“I get so bored in yoga and running on the treadmill, or even running outside. I get so bored with that,” Demi explained, adding, “And those are the things that kind of feel like punishments to me — when you’re in the gym and you’re forcing yourself to get on a treadmill or an elliptical.”