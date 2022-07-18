Demi Lovato in plunging corset shows ‘Substance’

Demi Lovato close up. Pic credit: @demilovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato is all Substance as they stun in a new promo photo for their latest track.

The 29-year-old singer has ushered in a punk rock era via their new HOLY FVCK album, with a track performed live last weekend on Jimmy Kimmel.

Posting to their Instagram on Monday, Demi reminded fans that the vibe is edgy and mean in their music, and it was a cleavage-baring shot as the former Disney star showed they’re all grown up.

The photo showed the Confident hitmaker posing amid a dark backdrop and in a heavy goth look.

Showing off their assets in a low-cut and tight black corset, Demi posed with one hand on their head, rocking a vinyl-like faux leather jacket in deep red.

Flaunting a pixie cut and a burgundy-stained lip, Lovato cocked their head to the side with a “SUBSTANCE” text tag driving fans to check out the beats.

Substance has been making headlines for its music video featuring 41-year-old Paris Hilton in a cameo. Demi will drop their album on August 19, making it their eighth studio album – lead single Skin of My Teeth dropped in June. In a statement, the mental health warrior said: “We can all relate to searching for something more in life, and I want this song to make you feel like you’re having a damn good time while doing it.”

Demi Lovato says ‘Substance’ is about their history

2018 marked Lovato fronting media outlets for a near-fatal drug overdose. The entire HOLYFVCK album draws heavily on the star’s substance abuse battles and multiple rehab stints. In fact, Demi stated it was literally recording “history” as they revealed:

“I come up with song concepts and song titles before I write the song. What I thought would really be interesting is if I came up with a song called Substance’and everyone would think it’s about ‘substances’ because of my history.”

Demi Lovato has thoughts on ‘fluff’ content these days

Yearning for former days before scrolling TikTok took up hours of everyone’s day, the Sorry Not Sorry singer continued:

“But when you listen to it, it actually doesn’t have to do with that. It could depending on how you interrupt it, but the song is about how we live in a world that really lacks human connection, and that goes for the way we interact with each other on social media, it’s not like a phone call anymore.. The content we can take is just fluff. From reality shows to being on TikTok today.”