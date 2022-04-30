Demi Lovato in leather swimsuit goes dominatrix

Demi Lovato smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Demi Lovato has channeled a bad girl aesthetic with a slight dominatrix vibe while stunning in a tight leather swimsuit. The Sorry Not Sorry singer took fans prisoner with a sexy selfie over the weekend, stripping down to a look showing off their figure, also using some devil emoji.

Demi posted via their Instagram stories and with a photo that will only remain live for 24 hours.

Demi Lovato shares edgy selfie

Posting from an ordinary-looking indoor space with blue walls, the former Disney star struck a pose while showing off their trim waistline and healthy curves.

Demi opted for a racy, plunging, and cupped black one-piece in leather, drawing attention to their waist and chest via light criss-cross stitching and accessorizing their swim look with a chunky silver necklace, plus matching earrings.

The Confident singer also sported their signature nose ring and a full face of makeup via heavy bronzer, eyeliner, plus super-defined and thick brows.

The podcast host stunned with a direct gaze, also tagging their glam team.

Demi Lovato poses in leather swimsuit. Pic credit: @demilovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato speaks about being non-binary

Demi made headlines last weekend for stunning in a weekend bikini look, although swimwear posts from their Instagram have been deleted. Lovato is followed by 131 million on the platform.

Headlines that once referred to Demi as “she” now solidly use “they” as the star confirmed they are non-binary via a summer 2021 reveal.

“Growing up in Dallas, Texas, in the South, being Christian, there was a lot of norms that were already pushed on to me when it came to sexuality and gender,” Lovato told Jane Fonda on the legendary actress’ podcast. “And I’m a very fluid person, I’m a very free spirited, open person.”

Adding that they have vacillated between feeling masculine and feminine, the Fabletics partner continued: “So, there’s been moments in my life that have been very confusing to me, you know being 10 years old, attracted to women and not knowing what that meant as a Christian and being raised in the South where that’s not very open. You know, it’s harder there.”

Also non-binary are singer Sam Smith as well as former teen bride and Big Brother star, Courtney Stodden. Lovato’s latest Instagram share came with skimpy shorts and a tee as they wrote: “Like a serpent in the garden I am truth and I am darkness, I’m an angel, I’m a demon, just depends on what your feeling…..”