Demi Lovato hikes up leg in minidress

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato is hiking their leg up with punkish energy while stunning in a minidress look. The Sorry Not Sorry singer gained over 150,000 likes in under three hours for posting a triple-slide Instagram share today, going sultry and smoldering on a bed, also driving fans to swipe for some action.

Demi’s photos showed them amid pink walls and rocking a deconstructed outfit, also injecting in some goth energy via a massive pair of platform boots.

Demi Lovato is all legs in minidress look

Posting on Thursday, the former Disney star stunned fans as they opened posing amid bedsheets and kneeling while placing hands towards their neck. The 29-year-old flaunted their toned thighs and shoulders while in a strappy and off-the-shoulder dress with half sleeves, with a thigh-skimming length likely turning heads.

All cat wing eyeliner and with jet black nails, Demi reappeared shot closed up in the second image, here showing off their super-short hair and tattoos.

With way more action, the final snap showed Lovato lying back on the bed while kicking a leg up high and showing off a buckled, leather, and block-heeled pair of platforms.

Taking to their caption, the non-binary star told their 130 million followers: “Come make this place new to me by christening the city of angels….”

Demi Lovato gets tattoo for Ukraine

Demi has been making headlines of late. In March, the singer showed their support for Ukraine amid the February-commenced Russian invasion by getting a “Choose Love” tattoo, also urging fans to “take action” and donate to the Choose Love foundation supporting victims of the invasion. Sharing a photo of their newly-inked arm, Demi wrote:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Choose Love – always. I’m inspired by the work @chooselove and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine. Take action with @chooselove and enter for a chance to win time with me in the studio to hear new music. Head to my link in bio to enter.” They added: “Thank you, @gusak_tattoo it was such an honor learning about your home country.” Also voicing support for Ukraine have been singer Miley Cyrus and reality star Kylie Jenner.

Demi has since updated their account with a series of edgy looks and quotes, with a photo on April 1 seeing them in knee-high boots and a Nirvana shirt while shouting out the ’90s. “Does it matter if the shoes were on the bed if the sheets were already dirty?” they captioned the photo.