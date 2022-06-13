Demi Lovato gushes over album she made while ‘clean and sober’ 

Demi Lovato is sober and releasing new music. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Demi Lovato has a lot to be grateful for—the 29-year-old singer recently completed another stint in rehab and is releasing another album.

Additionally, Demi, who identifies as non-binary, added the pronouns she/her to her Instagram after asking to be referred to as “they/them.”

Demi dished the updates on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke with the late-night host about what is new with her and her plans for the future.

Besides her new album, Holy Fvck, Demi shared that the California sober lifestyle no longer worked for her. She had previously tried California sobriety, which allowed her to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana after nearly dying from a drug overdose.

Demi Lovato made her new album while clean and sober

Demi Lovato’s new album is called Holy Fvck, and she is currently promoting her efforts while sharing personal information. She sat down with Jimmy Fallon, provided updates on her sobriety, and explained the songwriting process in detail. Demi also revealed that she stopped living the California sober lifestyle she had previously attempted.

Demi shared, “I’ve definitely been through a ton– that’s no secret to the world. After going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again, and I realized I really want to do this for myself.”

According to Demi, her latest album is different because her music-making has not always occurred during a sober mind-frame.

She continued, “The best way to do that and the easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album, but this one, I’m really, really proud about.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi Lovato changes pronouns…again

Demi Lovato made headlines in 2021 when the singer announced themselves as non-binary. Demi asked to be referred to as they/them at the time, which most people respected.

At the time, Demi revealed, “Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”

But at the end of April, Demi changed her Instagram page to feature she/her, in addition to they/them. The change suggests the singer is okay with fans referring to her as either they/them or she/her.

Demi’s eighth studio album is due out on August 19.