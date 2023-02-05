Demi Lovato was glammed up, complete with diamonds and red lips, for a pre-Grammy celebration.

The singer rocked a long dark gown that fell to her ankles and hugged her waist. The dress was strapless with a neckline that curved and then made a triangular shape.

Demi’s hair was styled to perfection by Alyx Liu. Demi’s short and dark hair waved around her face perfectly to frame her features and give her an elegant mystique.

The talented Etienne Ortega did the pop star’s makeup, which looked absolutely radiant. Demi glowed with rosy cheeks, sharp eyeliner, dark lashes, and bold red lips.

Demi’s jewelry was just as dazzling, with dangling earrings and a shiny matching nose ring to complete the look.

The Cool for the Summer singer’s overall presence was elegant, daring, and drop-dead gorgeous.

Demi Lovato wears Yessayan Jewelry

Demi posted a series of photos to her Instagram in the same ensemble, in which she made sure to credit all who collaborated to create her amazing look. One of these included the dazzling earrings and nose ring by Yessayan Jewelry.

The earrings certainly gave the look an extra radiance that could not be denied. The matching nose ring was the picture-perfect option to complete the dashing display.

Yessayan Jewelry sells a variety of high-end jewelry like the ones that Demi modeled in her look. In addition to earrings and nose rings, Yessayan Jewelry sells bracelets, rings, and more.

The 30-year-old star was the perfect model for the jewelry, and the brand was likely happy for the credit on Instagram–especially as it went out to Demi’s 149 million followers.

In just one hour, her post received well over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments and would surely receive more.

Demi Lovato thanks fashion icon Stella McCartney for a great night

Demi posed beside the incredible fashion designer Stella McCartney and thanked Stella for a great night.

Both artists looked amazing in the photo as they posed side-by-side. Stella’s bright red hair contrasted beautifully with her dark coat and fishnet tights, and her makeup was lovely, with pink lips and a touch of mascara.

Demi wore a tan jacket over a chic black minidress, her short hair was styled perfectly, and her makeup was on point. Her brows were defined, her cheeks rosy, and her eyelashes went toward the heavens.