Demi Lovato goes goth in spiked jacket and metal-adorned pants

Demi Lovato turned heads at the 2022 Jingle Ball with her black ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Lovato was a gothic dream as she showed up to the 2022 Jingle Ball in a metal-adorned black outfit. The 30-year-old singer showed off her outfit on the red carpet for this past Friday’s big event.

She went with a bold and daring look for the occasion, with her black outfit standing out nicely against the backdrop of the red carpet and red and white iHeartRadio banner. Lovato was one of several performers for the festive night.

For her look, she wore a pair of high-waisted, bootcut black cargo pants. Her pants were cinched at the waist with a black belt featuring a silver buckle and silver-line notches.

Further adding to the silver tones, she wore a silver chain hooked through the belt loops of her pants and hanging down the side of her thigh. She also wore silver swivel hook snaps on one pant leg.

Peeking out from beneath her boot-cut pants were a pair of black platform shoes. She wore a black corset tucked into her high-waisted jeans as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over the top of her plunging black corset, she wore a cropped blazer. In line with the rest of her getup, the jacket was adorned with chains, metal studs, and spiked shoulders.

Demi Lovato went goth for the Jingle Ball

Lovato also coordinated her hair and makeup with her gothic look. She wore her sleek black hair hanging just past her shoulders with her bangs cutting across her forehead.

Additionally, she went heavy on mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and eyebrow pencil to make her eyes and brows match the black of her outfit.

She finished her look by adding one more touch of silver to her ensemble. Around her neck, she wore a unique silver choker made out of jagged pieces of metal.

Demi Lovato went full goth as she arrived to bring the house down with her performance for the 2022 Jingle Ball. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

For her performance, Lovato rocked out with some of her most recent hits. iHeartRadio took to Instagram to share a snippet of her belting out the notes of her song 29.

In addition to 29, another song she performed for the night was her hit Sorry Not Sorry.

While the 2022 Jingle Ball featured an impressive line-up of performers, Lovato left her mark on the crowd with her strong performance and edgy gothic getup.

Lovato has partnered with Talkspace

In addition to her music career, Lovato has fostered partnerships with many brands. Her partnership with Talkspace has been especially fruitful.

Talkspace, which can be accessed via the web or through a mobile app, offers online therapy to users. It provides users access to licensed therapists quickly, efficiently, and in the comfort of their home.

Since 2020, Lovato has served as a Mental Health Spokesperson for Talkspace. As part of her partnership, she promotes the brand via social media and provides her followers with promo codes.

Talkspace makes it super easy to connect with a licensed therapist right from your phone 💗 I'm so proud to announce that they are offering $120 off your first month of online therapy when you use code DEMI120 and visit https://t.co/rJ7E7GjLM6 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 24, 2020

She also partakes in the company’s campaigns and projects as part of her partnership. In the summer of 2021, she helped launch the Talkspace Access Project.

The project aims to provide free mental health resources to underserved communities. Lovato and Talkspace banded together to donate 1,000 free months of therapy to communities in need.

Lovato has been open about her mental health struggles in the past and healing through therapy. Now, through her partnership with Talkspace, she works on giving others access to the help they need.