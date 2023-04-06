Demi Lovato hopped on the recent Barbie trend as she worked it as a police officer.

Many celebrities have been throwing up snaps of themselves with the Barbie logo as the populace hypes up for the summer release of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling flick aptly named Barbie.

Demi shared her take on the movement in her own way, getting a bit edgier with her shot instead of sticking with the somewhat typical bikini snaps some other celebs are sporting to join the crowd.

Going with a one-shot photo, Demi went for a Police Officer Barbie as she donned attire that would be perfect for Halloween.

Turning her body to the side for a profile shot, the Heart Attack singer, 30, spiced up the internet with her Barbie vibes.

The singer, who has made an incredible comeback since suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018, sported a hairstyle reminiscent of the one donned by Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction, with shocks of straight, jet-black hair cropping off just under her chin.

A policewoman’s cap sat perched on top of her head, a gold badge stuck to the front to indicate the costume’s purpose as the rest of her getup resembled lingerie.

Demi Lovato takes on the Barbie trend as a Police Officer

Demi’s bodysuit looked to be made of latex, hugging her figure and showing off toned legs at the hemline as sheer, fishnet stockings barely covered her skin.

The long-sleeved wear ran around the entirety of Demi’s torso, running all the way down to her wrists and going up around her neck with a high collar.

Demi looked to be wearing giant silver hoops on her ears, and her makeup was on point with dark sweeps of black mascara and eyeshadow adding to the overall feel.

Demi Lovato goes full Police Officer Barbie. Pic credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

A gold sticker cut-out framed the singer perfectly as she captioned the shot, “This Barbie is a Police officer” with a tag indicating that the movie is set to come out on July 21.

The singer’s latest snap only further proved that Demi has nailed down her exercise routine over the years, and the star opened up about discovering her zone in the gym.

Demi Lovato shares her exercise tips

Sitting down for an interview with POPSUGAR a few years ago, Demi chatted about finding her groove with her personal well-being.

“I was tired of feeling lethargic and not taking care of my body,” she shared. “I decided to change that, so I got a trainer, and I started working out.”

Touting a trio of factors for staying both mentally and physically fit, Demi explained that, in her eyes, the most important things to work on to maintain a stable, strong body are mental wellness, breaking a sweat, and eating mindfully.

“I think it’s important to take care of yourself emotionally and physically, but mainly emotionally because if you’re not taking care of yourself emotionally, your mind can go to dark places. It’s important to learn to love yourself for who you are and accept yourself,” she shared.

When it comes to hitting the gym, Demi takes a six-days-a-week approach, typically only taking Sundays off to recover.

She often spends two hours a day working out, tackling her cardio for one hour and building muscle for the second hour with weight training.

Demi said that upping her cardio game let her see huge benefits to both her physical fitness and mental health, with the singer largely enjoying jiu-jitsu to work her entire body.

In regards to her diet, Demi sticks to anything that can be traced easily and simply back to its original source, namely staying off of processed foods, flours, and sugars and focusing on food that is grown or comes from an animal and isn’t enhanced with added fillers.

Despite following what sounds like a fairly rigid diet, Demi enjoys her cheat days like anyone else, indulging in the occasional frozen yogurt or a chocolate-covered handful of nuts when the mood strikes.