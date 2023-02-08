Demi Lovato put her fit figure in a sports bra and leggings for before and after selfies.

Recently, Lovato looked chic as she hit the red carpet with her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, on Saturday at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party.

In the new snap, the 30-year-old singer looked fresh-faced in a stunning snap in which she showed her pre-glam look.

She stunned in an all-black activewear outfit and gave a soft pout as she looked into the camera.

Lovato accessorized with a nose ring and earrings as she leaned into the camera for a gorgeous pose.

The spider web tattoo on her right shoulder stood out in the snap in what appeared to be a living room for a backdrop.

Lovato’s short brunette hair was brushed back to let her face do the talking.

In the second photo, Lovato proved that she doesn’t need a makeup artist as she glammed up herself for another stunning selfie.

For glam, she went with dark red lipstick and dangling earrings. She also darkened her eyebrows and added a cheek blush to accentuate her cheekbones.

She also swapped her fitted activewear for a t-shirt from the Nu Metal band Korn.

Here’s how Demi Lovato stays in shape after giving up dieting

Lovato gave up dieting due to her past struggles with an eating disorder and has prioritized her mental health.

When it comes to exercise, the singer is very consistent and works out because she finds it empowering, but she also burns a lot of calories in the process.

She broke down her routine in an interview with Pop Sugar.

“I work out six days a week and I take Sundays off. Several days I’ll do an hour of cardio, and several days a week I’ll do an hour of strength training,” she said.

The singer added, “On top of that, some days during the week I’ll work out for two hours where I’ll do an hour of cardio and an hour of MMA, or I’ll do an hour of strength training and an hour of MMA — but I don’t do that every day!”

Although Lovato gave up dieting, she still aims for a generally healthy lifestyle, which means natural foods are over-processed goods. She also enjoys treats like cashew butter and chocolate.

Demi Lovato attends Stella McCartney’s star-studded bash

Lovato cut a stylish figure at the celebrity-packed Stella McCartney X Adidas party.

In the photos she shared on Instagram, Lovato posed with Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney, and other partygoers.

The singer wore a black minidress that featured a fishnet panel on the chest. She added a nude, long sleeve bomber jacket that was designed with black zippers.

The cropped jacket let the dress stand out as she accessorized with hoop earrings and a handbag for the night out.