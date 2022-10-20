Demi Lovato goes braless in skintight red latex for killer performance

Red latex has been a recurring theme on the Holy Fvck tour as a material Demi has incorporated into various costumes.

The latest look was no exception as Demi danced with a red long-sleeve corset and matching pants.

Demi Lovato performs in red latex in NYC

Demi’s pants had intricately designed chains, adding an element of punk rock to the look.

Demi rocked their signature black shaggy hair as they showed major vocal power and attitude.

Demi performed on a stage with a drummer and guitarist to her rear. There was purple lighting and netting, adding to the aesthetic.

The caption red, “Talk that talk, baby ❤️‍🔥 @ddlovato had the whole crowd singing “Sorry Not Sorry” at their NYC night one #HolyFvckTour stop!”

The 30-year-old began the North American leg of their Holy Fvck tour in California in late August. The tour coincided with the release of Demi’s eighth studio album of the same name.

The tour has gone nearly seamlessly. Although Demi canceled a few shows, they appear to be on the mend.

Demi Lovato accepts their femininity

In September, Demi did an interview with Spin magazine, where they discussed multiple topics, including music, addiction, and pronouns.

Last year, Demi famously changed their pronouns to “they/them,” surprising many people.

However, as Demi has continued to find themselves, they have begun reaccepting their femininity. For Demi, that meant allowing “she/her” pronouns once again.

Demi explained, “I still feel very comfortable with they/them.”

Demi continued, “I’ve made a few headlines by saying I’m accepting of the pronouns she/her. It’s not that I’m changing anything about myself. I’m just accepting my femininity back. I felt like I had to reject it for a minute because that’s how I was feeling at the time.”

Demi revealed that they thought they were labeled as a female pop star and had to “get away” from that labeling.