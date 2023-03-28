Demi Lovato spread her love for her boyfriend of less than a year as she gave a huge shoutout to him for his birthday.

The 30-year-old singer and former Disney star got the feels going with a recent post dedicated solely to her beau, musician Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes.

Going with an epic 10-series photo dump to commemorate the occasion, Demi started things off with an adorable shot of Jutes kissing her on the cheek while she beamed at the camera.

Giving her love his time to shine, Demi made sure to zoom in on Jutes for the second pic, showing the artist sitting in bed snuggling a tiny puppy.

Demi seemingly threw it back for her next shot, posting a tropical vacation snap the pair took together at an undisclosed time.

The Sorry Not Sorry songstress, who previously used they/them pronouns, looked smashing in a strapless bikini as the duo shared a poolside hug.

Sharing more shots of herself getting cozy with Jutes, with the pair taking selfies in the bathroom and smiling from movie theater seats, Demi took the series back to the tropics for the final two snaps.

Showing off a toned figure in the same strapless, bandeau-style bikini top as seen in her second photo, Demi looked happier than ever as she and Jutes grinned from beach lounge chairs.

Demi stunned in her two-piece while proving that her past trauma has not gotten the better of her or brought her down so far that she couldn’t recover.

The star looked cute as she sported a short pixie cut with tiny forehead wisps pinned back with a barrette, going glowy with tanned skin as Jutes rested one tattooed arm over her shoulder.

For the final snap in the series, Demi posted one last vacation shot, going waist-deep in the ocean as Jutes lifted her up for another kiss.

“I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self,” Demi gushed via her caption.

She added that she had “waited [her] whole life” to find someone like Jutes, and she looked forward to spending “many more” birthdays with him in the future.

As the singer continues to re-pave her path both in her career and love life, Demi has also made sure to use her experience with drug use and a near-fatal overdose to help others.

Demi Lovato joins forces with Talkspace to spread awareness about mental health

Signing with the mobile therapy company Talkspace in 2021, three years after coming close to death following taking drugs laced with fentanyl, Demi lent her voice and famous name to a good cause.

“It’s important for me to use my voice and platform in a meaningful way,” Demi said.

I’m grateful to join the Talkspace family to make mental health care more accessible and help change the way we talk about mental health,” she explained, adding that her journey to “becoming an advocate” was a tough one but worth it in the end.

“I am glad that I can help people out there struggling to gain access to resources that could help to improve or even save lives.”

With Demi helping to spread the word, Talkspace aims to inform the public about the importance of addressing mental wellness with trained professionals.

Company CEO Oren Frank said the goal of Talkspace is to “reduce, and ultimately remove, the stigma surrounding therapy,” giving people in need a chance to seek help before life-altering events may unfold.