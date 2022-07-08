Demi Lovato flaunts stunning body in gym spandex

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato has been sweating it out, and they are glowing.

The 29-year-old music superstar kept their Instagram followers updated on her activities this week, posting a quick post-workout selfie in a tight spandex look and showing they are living their best life.

Demi Lovato stuns with spandex workout selfie

Sharing a video on their stories, Demi posed going low-key as they highlighted their fit figure in a low-cut and sleeveless black top, plus a matching pair of yoga pants.

The Confident hitmaker, showing off their choppy pixie cut, flaunted their nose ring and flawless facial features, wearing a little makeup, but largely letting the post-workout glow shine through.

Demi posed indoors amid blue-painted walls and with colorful floor rugs seen near them.

The former Disney star offered no caption.

The video comes as Demi makes headlines for their new punk-rock era via her Skin of My Teeth track. The record addresses the star’s public mental health battles, plus their 2018 overdose, one nearly killing them.

“I wrote it in the second or third week of January, and was just super-excited about it. I had a week in the studio where we knocked out, like, five songs that ended up making the album — just a week working on it in L.A. that was really productive,” Lovato told Billboard.

The Dancing With The Devil star added: “I just wanted to take it a little step further this time around, and make an album that felt really fun to perform onstage. And I had fun performing the other stuff onstage, but I also just felt like it didn’t feel authentic to me — like, the wigs and the outfit changes and all of that. And so I just wanted to go back to what my roots were.”

Demi Lovato stuns with happy bikini selfie

Demi’s 136 million followers have been getting quite a lot of music promo, but likewise reminders that Demi is doing great.

On June 26, the singer was all smiles and thigh-deep in a swimming pool as they stunned in a black strapless bikini and dark shades – Lovato was enjoying time out in the desert as they sent out three happy-face emoji. Fans have left over 688,000 likes.

In early June, Demi announced a 2022 tour in the run-up to their Holy Fvck album. They’ll perform in the U.S. Canada, and South America later this year.