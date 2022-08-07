Demi Lovato dances in miniskirt and ripped fishnets

Demi Lovato, in a skirt and fishnets, prepares for a show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Lovato is preparing to go on tour as she practices her set in a miniskirt and fishnets in Los Angeles.

The pop star celebrates the release of her new album, Holy Fvck, this month.

The album comes during a time of transition for Demi, who recently revealed that she changed her pronouns back to “She/Her.”

Additionally, Demi proudly revealed that Holy Fvck was the result of her sobriety, which she no longer calls “California Sober.”

Furthermore, Demi has a grueling world tour schedule ahead of her, and she is preparing for the upcoming concerts.

She posted photos as she practiced her new songs with her 138 million Instagram followers.

The talented songstress shared photos as she belted out tunes in a white collared dress shirt with a black pinstriped, pleated shirt and ripped fishnet stockings underneath.

Demi had a guitar strapped around her shoulder and held the microphone stand as she demonstrated her vocal prowess during rehearsals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote in the caption, “Always in La La Land during rehearsal 👀.. What city am I seeing you in?! 🖤 #HOLYFVCKTOUR.”

Demi Lovato pronouns revert to she/her

Demi Lovato reverted her pronouns to she/her, one year after she came out as non-binary.

Demi revealed the news on the Spout podcast, where she explained that she is “such a fluid person.”

Demi explained, “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect.”

She added, “Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Demi shared an example of her gender confusion, revealing, “When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

Demi Lovato is preparing for the Holy Fvck tour

The release date for Demi’s eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, is August 19, 2022. Around the same time, Demi is set to tour for the first time in four years.

The Holy Fvck tour starts off with a few state fair performances before she travels to Brazil to officially launch the tour.

In late September, Demi kicks off the North American leg of the tour at the Hard Rock Live in Sacramento.

For now, Demi is preparing for the hard work and endurance required for a multiple continent tour and documenting the process with her loyal fans and followers.