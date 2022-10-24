Demi Lovato rocks a red latex catsuit with chains for their latest tour look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Music superstar Demi Lovato continued their streak of epic rockstar-ready outfits, donning a bright red latex catsuit earlier this week.

The 30-year-old looked phenomenal as they were snapped posing with rock icon John Rzeznik, the frontman of the Goo Goo Dolls.

Demi is truly living their best rock star life.

The Grammy-nominated singer released their latest album Holy Fvck earlier this year and has since been on a fashion roll.

Always one to experiment with their fashion, Demi has been seen donning multiple punk-inspired fits for the promotion of the rock-heavy record.

Following the release of the top ten album Holy Fvck, Demi embarked on their sixth headlining tour – and they have been serving look after look every single night.

Demi Lovato wows in red latex outfit

After last night’s show, Demi posted a snap to their Instagram of them backstage posing next to Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik.

Looking simply sensational, the music star showed off their incredible figure and tiny waist in a full-body red latex catsuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The scarlet red ensemble had a corset-style overlay made from shiny leather, which had strap detailing and some silver spikes around the shoulder area.

The pants were made of the same leather material and adorned with various silver hardware bits, including zips and chains.

There was also an embellishment of small black studs that cascaded down Demi’s legs – perfectly complimenting the pop-punk era they are currently in.

To complete their edgy look, the music star accessorized with a nose ring.

Looking red hot, Demi’s dark mullet was styled with a wave, and their makeup was dramatic and heavy around the eyes, keeping with the pop-punk outfit choice.

They captioned the post with: “Thank you again John!! This meant so much to me.”

Demi Lovato’s performance with Goo Goo Dolls frontman

Throughout the Holy Fvck tour, Demi has been performing their own 4 EVER 4 ME song, mashed up with a cover of hit-single Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls.

During Tuesday night’s show in New York, Demi decided to take the cover to the next level by welcoming Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik onstage for a surprise duet of the 7x platinum single, Stereo Gum reports.

Demi Lovato entering ‘new era’ of their music

Prior to releasing their album Holy Fvck back in February, Demi spoke to Rolling Stone about entering ‘a new era’ of their music.

“I’d like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album,” they said.

“I’m not changing with the new music. I’m just going back to my roots!”