Delilah Hamlin stuns in bikini top for Rinna Beauty

Delilah Hamlin was stunning in a bikini top for Rinna Beauty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Delilah Hamlin was stunning in a bikini top for Rinna Beauty. Delilah is a model and the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

The bikini top featured an intricate pattern and gold colors that complimented the model’s sun-touched skin, blonde hair, and green eyes. The top allowed the camera to capture her amazing figure with defined abs and toned arms.

The top had both halter top straps and spaghetti straps, which gave the outfit a glamorous appeal. The halter straps included a golden seashell-like ornament in the center that helped to tie the look together.

Delilah paired the bikini top with black low-rise leather pants that both complimented her physique and a quality edge to the stunning attire. She accessorized with two gold chain necklaces that beautifully reflected the light.

The 24-year-old model wore her hair up in a high ponytail that was secured with a gold-chain hair tie. Her long blonde hair cascaded luxuriously around her and blew back as though she faced a gust of wind.

Delilah’s makeup was classic and lovely with soft eyeliner and shadow, long lashes, and pink lips. A few small tattoos were visible on her left arm, as well as one on her rib cage.

The talented model and influencer posted her stunning look to Instagram on Saturday with the caption, “The Delilah Lip Kit. The #1 Best selling kit 💋RinnaBeauty.com.”

Delilah Hamlin aspires to be a singer

Delilah is a well-known model, but would love to be known for her singing ability as well.

Delilah told Euphoria, “I’ve always loved to sing, you know, always singing in school and vocal lessons, theater classes, and stuff when I was younger. But then as I was getting older and started modeling, I kind of took a step back from that.”

“I never really felt fully confident to delve into the music world because I was just starting to learn about the modeling world,” Delilah went on to say. “And that, to me, was already a lot.”

Delilah sells a lip kit through Rinna Beauty

While Delilah is busy as a model and pursuing her dreams as a singer, she’s also made success in the world of beauty.

Delilah sells the Delilah Lip Kit through her mom’s beauty line, Rinna Beauty. The model opened up to People about her excitement involving the lip kit.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time because throughout years of getting my makeup done, I would always struggle with not having the right lip products after going out to the events,” Delilah said. The model solved her own problem by creating the lip kit, and sharing it with the world.