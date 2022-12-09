Delilah Hamlin sizzled during a new photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

There’s simply no denying that Delilah Hamlin broke some hearts with a recent post showing off her jaw-dropping figure in a barely-there ensemble.

The 24-year-old California girl rocked a glitzy slate gray bandana-style crop top with a matching thigh-skimming skirt and an oversized black jacket.

Beyond her gorgeously toned legs and tummy, it was impossible not to notice Delilah’s stunning facial features, like her plump lips, which she accentuated with a touch of light pink gloss.

She wore her silky blonde tresses down with loose waves and covered her eyes with a pair of sleek black sunglasses.

As the daughter of Hollywood stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Delilah was basically born to shine, but no one could have predicted just how big she’d make it in the modeling industry.

She captured the steamy share, “got carried away while taking my mug shot for apparently being told I’m a serial heartbreaker???”

Delilah Hamlin stunned in denim pants to promote FRAME

Delilah was “framed” in a silky black blouse and denim pants, showing off her fit figure and gorgeous face.

The rising young star shared the carousel of snaps to promote the new denim collection by FRAME, a fashion brand known for its denim, cotton, leather, and cashmere garments.

As an ambassador for the luxury clothing brand, along with countless others, Delilah is no stranger to modeling an array of outfits for her 1.9M followers.

She does a fantastic job of showing each garment’s versatility, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Delilah Hamlin went braless in a white crop top

Delilah unveiled her trim waistline in front of a green wall earlier this week, wearing a pair of baggy, low-rise jeans and a skintight white crop top.

The high-fashion model stood sideways with an arched back to further emphasize her famous physique.

She brought the look to the next level with an oversized leather coat, which could be seen sliding down her arms to cascade behind her.

Of course, social media can sometimes be a double-edged sword for influencers, and maintaining personal boundaries can undoubtedly be a challenge.

Delilah opened up about her struggles during an interview with Phoenix magazine, saying, “Sometimes I do find setting good boundaries between social media and real-life very difficult, but I’ve tried not to compare myself to others, feel insecure about the way I look or about what or how much I’m doing with my days, despite what I see others doing on Instagram!”