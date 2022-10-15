Delilah Belle Hamlin stunned in a spandex body suit. Pic credit: @delilahbelle/Instagram

Delilah Belle Hamlin looked amazing as she modeled a bodysuit for the shapewear brand Skims.

The brand, founded by Kim Kardashian, has recently released seasonal color options of the Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit.

Delilah wore a suit in the color Sugar Plum, a pastel lilac that looked gorgeous against her suntanned skin.

The 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin modeled for a short video clip on social media, posing against a wall as she showed off the garment.

The blonde beauty paired the lilac bodysuit with a pair of blue jeans, which she left unbuttoned to showcase the high-cut leg opening and thong back of the clothing.

In the footage, she began by showing off the front of the bodysuit, even posing with a polaroid shot of herself in the outfit. She then faced the wall and ran her hands down her back, where we could see the scoop-back finish of the suit. She continued to strike some model poses, looking stunning with each look.

Her long blonde locks were left to naturally fall behind her, and she accessorized the simple outfit with an array of gold rings, bracelets, and hoops in her ears.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model opted for a natural makeup look, sporting a glowy complexion and a glossy lip.

She diverted her fans attention to the new color release by captioning her post, “New SKIMS FITS EVERYBODY colors dropping 10/18 at 9AM PST @SKIMS #ad.”

Delilah’s 1.8 million Instagram followers were delighted by the post, dropping likes and comments. The official SKIMS brand even commented saying, “Stunning!”

Pic credit: @delilahbelle/Instagram

Delilah Belle Hamlin teams up with mom Lisa Rinna in lip kit release

Daughter to Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna, Delilah joined forces with her mom earlier this year to release three new frosted lip gloss shades to Rinna’s beauty line.

On the star’s birthday, she took to social media to share a video of herself and Rinna posing with the new glosses to promote the release.

She captioned her post, “my birthday gift to you is my new lipkit from Rinna beauty available now for pre order at Rinnabeauty.com ;).”

The Delilah Lip Kit retails for $49.00 from the Rinna Beauty website and comes in three alternative color options, all with a lip liner, a lipstick, and a gloss.

Delilah Belle supports model sister Amelia Hamlin

Delilah also takes time out to support her younger sister, Amelia Hamlin, who has been making strides in the modeling world.

Amelia recently walked in a Tommy Hilfiger show, and Delilah took to Instagram to show her support, posting a series of images of herself from the event.

In the first image, Delilah is pictured in the back of a car, posing with her gorgeous long legs bent as she shows off a pair of burgundy high-heeled shoes.

She wore a black satin blazer jacket and matching shorts which she accessorized with a metallic gold handbag and some statement earrings.

Her blonde locks were slicked back into a tight bun, and she rocked some perfectly painted makeup.

A swipe right offered some images of Delilah with her famous parents as they sat together to enjoy the show.

Both Lisa and Harry were also decked out in the Hilfiger brand, rocking outfits emblazoned with the Hilfiger print.

In her caption she wrote, “@tommyhilfiger supporting sissy.”