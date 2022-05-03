Delilah Belle Hamlin stuns with bathrobe slipping down

Delilah Belle Hamlin poses close up. Pic credit: @delilahbelle/Instagram

Delilah Belle Hamlin is stunning as her bathrobe works its way down. The 23-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna might come lower profile than sister Amelia Hamlin, but she’s getting her moment right now.

Mom Lisa recently shared photos of Delilah on Instagram; ones also shared on Delilah’s account.

Delilah Belle Hamlin stuns in bathrobe photos

The blonde, who made April headlines for attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in L.A., looked like a total doll as she posed against a plain wall and knocked the camera dead in only a fluffy and dark blue bathrobe.

Showing off her golden tan, collar bones, and toned shoulders, Delilah looked dead at the lens while flaunting her plump pout. She also sported flawless foundation and blush, perfectly applied highlighter, plus tan eyeshadow.

While Lisa did mention the word “natural” in her caption, Delilah had tagged both a hair and makeup artist – the latter is Steven Tabimba, whose client base includes rapper Iggy Azalea and socialite Paris Hilton.

“Repost from @glamtechstevent #Snatural w @delilahbelle. She’s just STUNNING. #glamtechstevent,” Lisa wrote.

Delilah has recently been in the news for attending Coachella in Palm Springs, CA. She’s also making her mark in the world of designer fashion by fronting luxury brand Versace, this jointly with sister Amelia, 20.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Delilah Belle Hamlin opens up on mom Lisa Rinna

Delilah has opened up about her mom Lisa, 58.

Speaking of the former Melrose Place star, she told Euphoria: “I just know her as, like, the fun mom on Instagram now. The girl that dances. I look at my mom the way you probably look at my mom now.” The aspiring singer also touched on wanting to make it in music, adding: “I’ve always loved to sing, you know, always singing in school and vocal lessons, theater classes, and stuff when I was younger. But then as I was getting older and started modeling, I kind of took a step back from that.”

“I never really felt fully confident to delve into the music world because I was just starting to learn about the modeling world. And that, to me, was already a lot,” she continued. Amelia, meanwhile, is making headlines for fronting Tropic of C swimwear in sizzling bikini snaps.

Delilah is followed by 1.7 million on Instagram. Her celebrity following includes singer Noah Cyrus, model Kaia Gerber, rapper Chanel West Coast, plus actress Bella Thorne.