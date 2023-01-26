It’s the moment everyone’s been waiting for, and Delilah Belle Hamlin came in hot with the good word: the SKIMS Valentine’s Shop is open!

The 24-year-old fashion model sported a jaw-dropping latex minidress by the brand, showing off her beautifully sculpted physique.

The revealing pink number featured a high neck and zipper running all the way down the front.

Delilah perfected the showstopping look with a light, dewy complexion and pops of pink on her lips and eyelids.

Oh, and of course, her long, silky locks looked fresh out of the salon, straightened for the gods down her back.

She gave her fans all the deets in the caption, including where and when to shop the long-awaited collection.

Delilah Belle Hamlin stunned with new dark brown hair

Delilah dropped jaws with a stunning transformation earlier this week, unveiling her freshly-dyed dark brown tresses from under a large, feathery hat.

The stunning California native shared three snaps of the ultra-long locks, which contrasted beautifully with her all-white ensemble.

Beyond the obvious change in her hair, Delilah heightened the look with her makeup, sporting pink gloss on her lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and winged lashes for days.

She wrote in the caption, “in case u missed my stories.”

As one can imagine, her fans turned up in the comment section to sing the praises of her newly-dark locks, writing things like, “THIS HAIR I DROOL I DIE,” “wait, babe this hairrr ❤️❤️,” and “I just SCREAMED! yesssss baby gorgeous, yessss.”

Delilah’s famous mother, Lisa Rinna, even commented on the post, “I LOVE THIS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ GORGEOUS.”

Pic credit: @delilahbelle/Instagram

Delilah Belle Hamlin wore leggings to promote the House of Spoils

Delilah went casual in black leggings with a matching hoodie to promote the House of Spoils art gallery in Los Angeles.

The thriving influencer could be seen hauling an oversized print by local artist Clint up the stairs with her hair in a low bun.

According to the artist’s page, the framed piece featuring a bare woman’s figure is titled Like Sand Through The Hourglas[s].

Delilah highlighted another work of art in the post, adding a cheeky snap of her butterfly pants at the very end.

The House of Spoils offers an array of framed fine art by adventure-seeking artists from around the world.

Anyone following the young star knows she has a taste for the artsy side of fashion, making it no wonder she supports her local gallery.

If you haven’t heard, Delilah’s love of the art world extends not only to her fashion sense but also to her passion for the music industry.

The multi-talented beauty announced that she will eventually be releasing an album under the genre “ethereal pop.”

She spoke about expanding her career during an interview with Phoenix magazine, saying, “Yes! I am so excited to be starting on this career path because it’s something I’m extremely passionate about! I’ve always loved singing and creating music, and I’ve always used music as meditation, a release, or just a coping mechanism.”