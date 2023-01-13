Delilah Belle Hamlin stunned in a miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Delilah Belle Hamlin radiated confidence yesterday in a jaw-dropping ensemble that demanded attention from the paparazzi.

The 24-year-old “it” girl rocked a white bra under a gray fur-lined jacket, left open to show off her super-sculpted abs.

As if that wasn’t enough, she also unveiled her miles-long legs in a matching miniskirt with black boots at the bottom.

Delilah was caught leaving the Fleur Room lounge in West Hollywood after partying with a few friends, and there’s simply no arguing that she looked happier and healthier than ever.

She wore a bright smile while stepping onto the street, with a Louis Vuitton purse in hand and her hair slicked back in a chic bun.

Oh, but the cherry on top of the fashion-forward look was an oversized butterfly necklace and her earrings that shimmered against her sun-kissed skin.

Delilah Belle Hamlin leaving the Fleur Room. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

As if reading the minds of her loyal fans, Delilah also served up a video in the eye-catching ensemble, doing a sweet little dance to the hit track Ew by Emily Deahl.

Delilah Belle Hamlin stunned in a mermaid-inspired dress

Delilah channeled her inner mermaid for a recent photo shoot, wearing a sparkly rainbow dress with draping scarfs that left little to the imagination.

The famous fashion model struck a handful of poses to highlight the garment from all angles, and, of course, they all looked amazing.

She added an extra pop of color to the last photo with a pair of hot pink, open-toe heels.

Always keeping things fun and light, Delilah showed her personality in the carousel, throwing in a few cheeky raccoon memes.

She captioned the sultry snaps, “UNDA THA SEA.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin for Great Lengths Hair Extensions partnership

Delilah’s silky locks have been a topic of conversation, well, basically since she emerged on the scene — and it’s only gotten better over the years.

In a recent post, the stunning influencer revealed an incredible beauty hack, announcing her partnership with Great Lengths Hair Extensions.

The ethically-sourced hair extension brand offers an array of shades that sit perfectly flat, creating a seamless effect.

Case in point, Delilah’s long, blonde hair looked positively flawless as it draped down her back and over her shoulders.

It certainly didn’t hurt that she chose to promote the extensions in a sheer dress with black undergarments on, either.

She captioned the share with lyrics from the hit Lil Wayne song Lollipop, writing, “She even wear her hair down her back like mine.”

Of course, being the daughter of Hollywood stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin comes with its fair share of perks, but Delilah has been determined to forge her own path from the start, and that’s exactly what she’s doing.

The gorgeous cover girl obviously took no time in dominating the modeling world, but many were surprised to learn that she was venturing into the music industry under the genre “ethereal pop.”

The exciting news of her upcoming debut album came after Delilah experienced a terrifying accidental overdose in November 2021, which resulted in her choice to live a substance-free lifestyle.

She got candid about the status of her sobriety during a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, saying, “I don’t think about it. I love this lifestyle. I wouldn’t push it on anyone, but it’s definitely an amazing feeling. It’s such an interesting word, the word ‘sober.’ It’s shown me the connotations that come with it—like, “she’s an addict.” No, I’m really just living my life without substances to get me to feel something. I feel enough.”