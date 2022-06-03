Delilah Belle Hamlin shows off toned legs in minidress for matchy mystery date

Delilah Hamlin was spotted out in LA with a mystery man. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Delilah Belle Hamlin was spotted out in LA wearing an incredibly short black dress for a date night with a mystery man in matchy black outfits.

The 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, who celebrated six months of sobriety in February, turned heads in her ensemble as she and her date arrived at the trendy eatery Catch in West Hollywood.

Delilah has been making headlines lately for her modeling gigs, many of which she and her famous RHOBH star mom have been showing off on social media, but now, what we really want to know is who is this mystery man that she was just spotted with.

Delilah Hamlin rocks a tiny black dress for date night

Delilah Hamlin always looks beautiful, and a Thursday night date night was no exception.

Rinna’s daughter sported a black hoodie dress that barely covered the top of her thighs, covering it with a black leather jacket that was longer than her dress. She completed the outfit with black leather knee-high boots and a mint green handbag.

Delilah showed off tanned and toned legs as she and her date entered Catch.

Hamlin’s date’s identity is a mystery to us, but it seems that she and this new man may have coordinated outfits. After all, he wore a black hoodie and black jeans, completing his outfit with a pair of baby blue and white sneakers.

Delilah Hamlin stuns in Versace campaign alongside sister

While Delilah Hamlin is born to famous parents, she’s been carving a career of her own in the world of modeling.

Back in April, she shared photos from a Versace campaign that Delilah and her sister, Amelia Grey Hamlin, shot together.

Apparently, the photo reminded her of one when they were young because the second photo in the series featured the Hamlin sisters in the same exact pose, but it was taken when they were much younger.

She captioned the photos “now & then” and tagged Versace.

In another Delilah Hamlin modeling share, she wore tight spandex workout gear for Gym Shark. Along with one photo, Delilah posted two videos where she turned around to show the back of the black crop top and leggings while shaking her two braids and her booty.