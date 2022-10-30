Deelishis shows off her amazing figure in a black catsuit. Pic credit: @iamsodeelishis/Instagram

Flavor of Love contestant Chandra “Deelishis” Davis has had quite the glow-up since her days of competing for the affection of former Public Enemy member Flavor Flav.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur and former video vixen has 3.6 million Instagram followers and regularly posts photos of her amazing curves.

Deelishis posted a series of photos and videos of herself wearing a form-fitting black catsuit. The suit had a turtleneck and long sleeves but accentuated her figure.

Deelishis wore a silver necklace with a large charm and studded earrings. She also wore a watch, ring, and beaded bracelet.

Her jet-black hair was loose with curls at the bottom. The beauty wore makeup with red matte lipstick. She pouted her lips out in both of the photos.

In the video, Deelishis can be seen modeling the outfit while walking toward the camera and then turning around to show the back. She then puts her hands on her waist before cutting the camera off.

Deelishis tagged the UK clothing brand Shopmzzemma in the post. She included the caption, “😘 love you.”

Deelishis seems to bounce back after ugly divorce

Deelishis seems to be staying positive after her pretty ugly divorce from her husband, Raymond Santana Jr. The couple, who married in June 2020, were introduced to each other by Xscape member and RHOA star Kandi Burruss and married after only dating for six months.

Raymond filed for divorce in 2022, just 20 months after saying, ‘I do”. The split got ugly on social media when in March, Deelishis said in a now-deleted Instagram post, “I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I’m finally ready to speak my truth…stay tuned. #GlovesOff”

In September, Deelishis touched on the split again, posting a video of herself walking out of Courtroom 301 while throwing up the peace sign with her fingers. The post played Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s song, Gotta Move On.

Raymond Santana speaks out about his divorce from Deelishis

Raymond Santana kept a pretty low profile before marrying Deelishis. After becoming one of the wrongly convicted Central Park Five, Raymond mainly used his platform to speak out about the injustices facing people of color in the country.

After the couple got married, Raymond opened up more on social media, often participating in pictures of himself with his wife. Raymond even went on the VH1 show Couple’s Retreat with Deelishis to rekindle some flames in the marriage.

After filing for the divorce, Raymond was silent for a while, but he shared his side of things in September on Instagram. In the post, Raymond says that he “gave his heart” to someone who didn’t “deserve him or love him.”